By Shereen Siewert

A 43-year-old man who was on federal parole and state probation when he crashed his vehicle into a telephone pole while drunk will serve 30 months in prison, part of a plea deal reached earlier this month.

David A. King, of Wisconsin Rapids, was sentenced Nov. 12 in Marathon County Circuit Court, the same day he pleaded guilty to his sixth operating while intoxicated offense and a charge of resisting an officer leading to substantial bodily harm. A charge of operating while revoked was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 in an alley off North Fifth Avenue at Maple Street in Wausau. Witnesses said the driver, later identified as King, left the scene at a high rate of speed.

When police caught up with King, he pulled over and fled on foot. An officer chased King and tackled him to the ground in a private yard, but not before the officer injured his knee on a wooden beam, court documents state. The officer suffered a deep tissue bruise but was not seriously hurt.

Police say after King was apprehended, he tore off a necklace and swallowed a large ring, then claimed officers stole his property. Officers searched for the ring but squad video showed King breaking his necklace with his own teeth and gulping down the jewelry, according to court documents.

At sentencing Nov. 12, Marathon County Circuit Judge Greg Strasser ordered the prison term for King followed by five years of extended supervision. He will also be required to maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any treatment or counseling recommended by an agent.

