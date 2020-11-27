

Charlotte Werner

Charlotte Werner

Charlotte E. Werner, 88, Edgar, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born on Nov. 22, 1932, in Athens, daughter of the late Alvin and Emily (Bromm) Muenchow. Charlotte was raised in Athens and graduated from the Athens High School. On Aug. 4, 1951, she married Orville Werner at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. She cared diligently for Orville until he died at home from emphysema on June 20, 1995. After his death, she moved to Spencer, then to Stratford, and finally to Wellington Place Assisted Living in Rib Mountain.

Charlotte had a remarkable work ethic, working at Murray Machinery as a secretary and did not fully retire until age 78. She was a talented gardener, planting beautiful flowers everywhere she lived. She had a special place in her heart for dogs and had several over the years. Charlotte loved her whole family, but her greatest joys were her grandchildren. Nothing brought a smile to her face like a visit from Rebecca and Kodi. She also kept busy delivering meals on wheels to those in need.

Survivors include, two sons, Brian (Jill) Werner, Edgar and his children, Brittany, Shawn and Sierra and Perry (Jennifer) Werner, Edgar and their children, Rebecca and Kodi.

Besides her parents and husband, Orville, she was preceded in death by her son, James; her daughter, Crystal; two sisters, Mabel Viegut and Ruth Nadeua; and one brother, Ralph Muenchow.

Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar. Private services will follow at noon with Rev. Gail Sowell officiating. Burial will be in the Edgar Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Darlene Wiedeman

Darlene J. Wiedeman, 76, formerly of Wausau, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Harbor Haven in Fond du Lac from a short illness.

She was born June 22, 1944, in Wausau, daughter of the late Elgart and Viola (Erdmann) Schulz and graduated from Wausau High School in 1961. On Aug. 8, 1964, she married George Wiedeman.

Darlene worked at Wausau Insurance Co. her entire life and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. After retiring, her focus turned to genealogy research and she put together extensive family histories of all sides of her family and helped many others with their searches.

Survivors include, her children, James (Laurie) Wiedeman, Marathon and Georgia (Keith) Koenig, Wausau; grandson, Kyle Koenig (fiancée Tayler Harlow), Wausau; and her sister, Donna (Arleigh) Utecht, Wausau. She had a special place in her heart for her dogs (Dixie, Doc and Ben) and enjoyed watching the wildlife in her yard and working in her flower garden, while living a simple, quiet life.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Stettin Christian Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Marathon County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Patricia Wilke

Patricia Wilke

Patricia P. Wilke, 84, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

She was born Oct. 24, 1936, in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Joseph and Priscilla (Kraszewski) Milczarek.

Patricia graduated from Bay View High School, Milwaukee. Patricia worked as a cook at several Appleton area restaurants including Babe Van Camp’s, Karesses and the Knights of Columbus. She loved ice skating and animals especially cats.

Survivors include her sons, Christopher Wilke and Timothy (Denise) Wilke.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Roman (Virginia) and Fabian Milczarek and sister, Cecillia (Ted) Wagner.

Visitation will be at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Weston on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. Memorial service will start at 11 a.m. Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Current social distancing and masking protocols will be observed. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Milwaukee at a later date.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Charles Luedtke

Charles Luedtke

Charles Donald Luedtke passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on Nov. 25, 2020, at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston.

Charles was born at home in the town of Maine on March 26, 1925, to the late William and Bertha (Mathwich) Luedtke. Growing up, he attended Trinity Lutheran School and Wausau Senior High School. During high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in the 10th Mountain Division ski troops. During a battle on Mt. Belvedere, Charles was injured and received a Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged April 25, 1946. After serving his country, Charles returned home to graduate high school. After graduation, he and a friend traveled West to find a job, but after several flat tires, and no job, he returned home to work at Juneau Supply for 39 years, where he met his wife, June Boheim, who precedes him in death.

Charles and June married in Medford on July 1, 1950, and started a family in Wausau. Together, they had four children, Randy (Judy) Darnell, Sandra (Dale) Gerlach, Patricia Doepke, and Daniel Luedtke. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Scott (Heide) Darnell, Todd (Stacey) Darnell, Matt (Danielle) Gerlach, Kristin (Dano) Grade, Tanya Bauman, and Daniel (Jen) Doepke; and eight great-grandchildren, Trevor, Justine, and Katherine Darnell, Brenna and Rylie Grade, Elizabeth Quick, and Miles and Elton Doepke. In addition to his wife, Charles is preceded in death by his siblings, Elsie Braatz, Alfred Luedtke, Herbert Luedtke, and James Luedtke; and son-in-law Garry Doepke.

Charles enjoyed skiing all of his life, well into his 80s, and served 38 years on the ski patrol. He worked as a funeral assistant at Helke Funeral Home for several years and was a faithful member at Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served many years as an usher. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the American Legion for 49 years. Charles will be missed greatly by all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Timothy Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Charles’ family wishes to thank the staff at Rennes for their dedication and care.

Kenneth Burns

Kenneth Burns

Kenneth G. Burns, 85, of Rib Mountain passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Primrose Memory Care under the care of Aspirus Hospice Services, in Weston.

He was born in Wausau on Dec. 18, 1934, to the late Thomas and Blanche (Wanke) Burns. He graduated from Wausau High in 1953, before joining the United States Army and served his country honorably.

Ken received his Master Barbers license from the State of Wisconsin in 1981 and enjoyed barbering for many years. Ken achieved the title of Master Angler in 1990 from the UW-Madison. He later retired from Greenheck in March 1996. He and Earlene were members of Grace United Church of Christ for over 50 years where they were both very active. They would usher and help with meals.

Snowmobiling, golfing, fishing, and going up to the cottage on Lake Manson, were all things that Ken enjoyed doing. He was a kind person who enjoyed helping others, meticulous in the things that he did and truly cared about his family, friends, and neighbors. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ken is survived by his nieces, Renee (Keith) Litzer and Brenda (David) Frome; nephews, Jerry, Mark, Tom, and Tim; Great-nieces, Rachel (Will) Landon and Shannon (Ben) Klatt; as well as his brother-in-law, Ronald Heller.

He was preceded in death by his brother Sam Burns and his sisters, Ellen (Burns) Hintz and Ruth (Burns) Carpenter.

A viewing will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Park. Pastor Julie Goranson will officiate.

The family wishes to thank Primrose Memory Care and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the dedicated care that they gave to Ken.

Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

Robert Stewart

Robert Stewart

Robert Alan Stewart, son of Charles Stewart and the late Jacquelyn Voltz Stewart, was born April 16, 1963, in Joliet, Illinois. As a child, he spent his summers at Camp Algonquin in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. He was an annual camper until he became a staff member at the camp. Bob graduated from Western Illinois University and taught at Roanoke Benson High School until his move to the Northwoods. In 1984, Bob and fellow staffer, Roddy McMillan, purchased Camp Algonquin and every summer they welcomed staff and campers from all around the world. The camp was sold in 2004 and is now operating as Camp Horseshoe. He continued to work at, and be a part of, The Shoe family until he passed. Bob owned and operated Northwoods Youth Camp from 1998 through 2008. He lived his life, encouraging, challenging, and mentoring our youth to work to their fullest potential. He loved the Northwoods and traveling. He was devoted to his family and considered many friends, family also.

Bob left this earth and joined his eternal family on Nov. 24, 2020. He is survived by his father, Charles of Peoria, Illinois, his brother Dave, from Rhinelander, Wisconsin, his sister Debi Stewart Russell of Washington, Illinois, and his four nephews and their families. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Angel Rhyner

Angel Rhyner

Angel Ann Rhyner, 55, passed away on Nov. 24, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with family by her side. She was born May 16, 1965, in Wausau, Wisconsin, the daughter of Frederick and Gloria Hildebrand. She was a 1983 Wausau East graduate. She married the love of her life, Daniel Rhyner, on March 9, 1985.

Angel was known for her generous and caring personality and will be greatly missed by all. She was devoted to being a great mother, wife, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. She always made sure everyone felt loved and happy, often putting their needs above her own. She enjoyed caring for her horses, cats, and dogs, participating in 4H with her children, watching her boys play football, blazing the horse trails with her daughter, playing monopoly with family, listening to Randy Travis and other country music singers, and spending time with her family especially around the holidays. Angel was a survivor of breast cancer and proudly displayed the color pink as often as she could. Most recently, Angel was employed at Elite Carriers for seven years as an accounting specialist.

Angel is survived by her husband Daniel Rhyner; her children Rachel Rhyner (Zach), Russel (Maranda) Rhyner, Riley Rhyner, and Rudy Rhyner; her father Fred Hildebrand; her sister Sherri Baker; her brothers Robert Grueneberg (John), Randy Grueneberg (Rebecca), and Tim Hildebrand (Joanne); numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Angel was preceded in death by her mother Gloria Hildebrand, sister Gayle Nowak, brother Tom Hildebrand, father-in-law LeRoy Rhyner, mother-in-law Emogene Rhyner, and several brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave., Schofield, WI 54476 on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service. Burial will follow directly after at Snow Hill Cemetery with a luncheon to follow.

The family would like to thank the palliative care staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their loving care for Angel these past weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Angel’s honor to a charity of your choice.

Peter Thiex

Peter Thiex

Peter ‘Bear’ Thiex, 69, of Wittenberg passed away on Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with the love of his life by his side as God called him home.

Peter was born Jan. 28, 1951, in Wausau. The son of Arnie and Wanda (Pollock) Thiex.

Peter graduated from Bowler High School in 1969. On May 1, 1976, Peter was united in marriage to Susan Onesti at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tigerton. They lived and built a family in the town of Almon where they also farmed for 11 years.

Over the years, Peter worked at Four Wheel Drive, FS Bowler Feed Mill, the Township of Almon and NorthStar Casino. He loved the outdoors and was the happiest with a fishing pole or gun in his hand. The night before deer hunting you could find him pacing the house just waiting to get to the deer stand to shoot a big buck. Peter was truly an amazing and wonderful guy. He loved his wife, kids, and grandkids. He had unique nicknames for all the grandkids and loved to sing them silly made up tunes. He wasn’t a professional baseball player, but he loved the game and was a legendary player to his family and friends. He worked hard all his life, he was strong, soft hearted, a little stubborn, but a great husband, dad, grandpa, brother (in-law), uncle, and a caring friend.

Peter is survived by his wife, Susan; five children, Jonathon Thiex of Wittenberg, Crystal (Jerry Wolff) Thiex of Tigerton, Amanda (Greg Wolff) Thiex of Wittenberg, Peggy (Bob) Kaquatosh of Gresham and Melissia (Ryan) Mortensen of Marion; 17 grandchildren, Taylor, Trinity, Trenton, Logan, Wesley, Damien, Robert, Autumn, Jylian, Marshall, Hailey, Liam, Waddell, Brian, Hayden, Austin and Harley; four brothers, Joel (Pam) Thiex of Bowler, Billy Thiex of Rothschild, Bruce (Janet) Thiex of Hopehull, Alabama and Mark Thiex of Antigo; in-laws, Allen (Lisa) Onesti of Mattoon, Karen (Bruce) Tomlinson of Wittenberg, Teresa (Jacob) Daruthayan of Shawano, Daniel (Denise) Onesti of Wittenberg, Patricia (Philip) Kowalski of Milwaukee, Sarah (Paul) Kickhaver of Beloit, Brenda (Michael) Rondeau of Wittenberg, Holly (Tony) Wudstrack of Caroline and many nieces and nephews.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Frank and Beverly Onesti, one sister-in-law, Margaret Thiex and best friend, Kenny Matz.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Schmidt Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Rev. Clifford Kessen will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Francis Bernarde Jr.

Francis Bernarde Jr.

Francis E. Bernarde Jr., 74, town of Almon, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home.

Francis was born on Oct. 18, 1946, in Mattoon, the son of Francis Sr. and Fern (Pranke) Bernarde.

Francis was a United States Army veteran and served four years and did two tours in the Vietnam War.

On June 12, 1972, he married Diane Lenzner in Birnamwood. The couple later divorced.

Francis was a truck driver and logger for many years. He enjoyed working on cars and was an excellent mechanic and a jack of all trades. Francis enjoyed visiting and socializing at many local establishments.

Francis is survived by three children, Nicole (Eric) Werner of Thorp, Jared (Jodie) Bernarde of Edina, Minnesota, and Amanda (Lee) Mulvaney of Obion, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Owen, Pepper-Rae, Peyton, Hudson, Rak and Talon and siblings, Alan (Lori) Bernarde and Fern “Tootie” (Francis “Butch”) Schmidt.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Walter.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Roger Klitzka Sr.

Roger Klitzka Sr.

Roger Klitzka Sr., 84, of Tigerton passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Jackson surrounded by family.

He was born on April 13, 1936, in Bowler, the son of Fred and Edith (Stickney) Klitzka.

Roger was married to Bernadette Klitzka for 44 years. She preceded him in death on Oct. 18, 2005. He then married Viann Klitzka. She preceded him in death on July 27, 2020.

Roger’s biggest joy in life was the time he spent with family. He enjoyed camping, gardening, woodworking and was frequently heard cracking jokes around the campfire. He was a selfless individual who was always willing to help someone in need. As a child he was in a foster home, so as an adult he paid it forward by taking in many foster children as his own. He lived a life filled with love, happiness and laughter and his legacy is one that will never be forgotten.

Roger is survived by his children, Ken Paris (Kim), Karen Henry, Ann Oelerich (Paul), Roger Klitzka Jr. (Kristine) and Andy Bowers (Diane); grandchildren, Heather Woodard, Christopher Paris (Meg), Amanda Klitzka (Steve), Sarah Mason (Matthew), Matthew Henry (Emma “Lucky”), Alexander Oelerich (Jenny), Nick Patton (Julie), Dane Klitzka, Danielle Klitzka and Haley Bowers Lesatz and many other extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Clifford Kessen will preside. Burial will be in the town of Almon Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

