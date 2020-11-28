By Shereen Siewert

An investigation is underway after deputies with the Marinette Sheriff’s Department shot and killed a man following a domestic incident on Friday, according to a Wisconsin Department of Justice news release.

The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is spearheading the investigation into the shooting, which happened in the town of Amberg. Police were called at about 11 a.m. Friday to a report of a domestic incident and tried to make contact with the man, who was sitting in a vehicle outside the home, according to the release.

Police say officers followed the man when he left the home in his vehicle. A short time later, he allegedly emerged from the vehicle and brandished a firearm before a deputy opened fire and shot the man.

Life-saving measures were not successful and the man died of his injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The involved officer from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative duty, per department policy.

DCI is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Pembine Rescue, Athelstane Fire Department, Marinette County Medical Examiner, Marinette County Dispatch, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Marinette County District Attorney when the investigation concludes, according to the release.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released and no additional information was immediately available on Saturday.

