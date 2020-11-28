The Marathon County Historical Society always celebrates the winter holidays with vintage decorations and costumed narrators. The difference this year is that the events are moving online, rather than hosting in-person tours in a crowded open house-style event.

The celebration will include a series of videos highlighting treasured holiday traditions. Yawkey House Museum docents will narrate short, pre-recorded stories that will be released on successive Saturdays from Dec. 5 through Jan. 2. All will be available on our MCHS YouTube channel and will be linked to our website and Facebook page.

There will be a special History Speaks On the Air presentation about the Evergleam aluminum Christmas tree at 2 p.m. Dec. 5. Joe Kapler of the Wisconsin Historical Society will present this program online on the MCHS Facebook page and YouTube channel, and it will be recorded for later viewing for anyone who misses the livestream.

The Friends of Wausau Historic Landmarks will host its annual Sweet Landmarks of Wausau gingerbread contest virtually, with judging on Dec. 5, and will share results with the historical society’s Facebook audience. Contestants are asked to create an edible structure, primarily of gingerbread, then make a short video to submit for judging. Complete rules are at wausauhistoriclandmarks.org.

Then mid-day on Christmas Eve, there will be a special edition of History Chats. Ben Clark will talk about Santa Claus’s visit to Marathon County and the tradition of local children writing letters to Santa. This History Chat will air at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 24, via Facebook Live and YouTube Live, and will be archived for later viewing on both platforms.

In addition to the online events, everyone is invited to take a walk or drive past the historical society’s two houses at 403 and 410 McIndoe Street in Wausau to enjoy their exterior holiday décor.

For more information, leave a message at the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750.

Like this: Like Loading...