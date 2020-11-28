Wausau School District Board members James Bouche and Lee Webster have achieved a new level in the Wisconsin Association of School Boards Member Recognition Program, Wausau School District announced this week.

This program recognizes board members for their efforts in leadership and board development. Points are awarded to school board members for their attendance at/or involvement in various WASB and National School Boards Association programs and events.

Bouche and Webster received their WASB Member Recognition certificates and pins at a recent school board meeting.

