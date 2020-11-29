By Shereen Siewert

A 91-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle struck a semi tractor trailer Friday morning, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim has been identified as Faye A. Amo. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department released information about the crash late Saturday on the department’s Facebook page. No official press release has been issued.

The crash was reported at about 11:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Hwy. 13 and County Road A in the village of Dorchester. Police say Amo was driving a vehicle east on County Road A, drove through a green light to make a left turn onto Hwy. 13 when a southbound semi crashed into the driver’s side of her vehicle.

The semi drove against a red traffic light, according to a preliminary investigation.

Amo was the lone occupant of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene,

The semi driver was not injured.

Members of the Marathon County Crash Reconstruction Team and Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Team responded to the scene. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Colby-Abbotsford Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

