Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the federal government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Give Help Get Help Guide. Find ways to help this holiday season by viewing United Way 211’s guide at unitedwaymc.org/get-help/211-publications/ or by calling 211. Discover ways to volunteer and donate or get information on how to receive help from various local agencies.

The Community Blood Center: Donate Blood. Schedule your blood donation appointment today at our Merrill location. Call 800-280-4102 or go to www.save3lives.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral WI: Write a Note. Many children are on the waiting list to have a Big Brother or Big Sister. Send a note, a joke, a coloring page or printed fun crossword to the office to be forwarded to a child while they wait. Contact Beth at bethk@bbbsncw.org or 715-848-7207.

Virtual Volunteering Ideas. See United Way’s Volunteer site for more ideas of things to do from home that will make a difference! Go to unitedwaymc.org/get-involved/volunteer/.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Granola Bars and Bottled Water. Catholic Charities Warming Center is in need of granola bars and bottled water to give to shelter residents. Contact Tracy at 715-849-3311 or trieger@cclse.org.

New or Gently Used Backpacks. The Open Door assists people getting back on track after incarceration. Often they need a place to put their belongings. Backpacks are a great help! Contact Anne at 715-848-4044 or opendoor319@gmail.com.

More Donation Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

Like this: Like Loading...