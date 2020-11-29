No pain, no gain; Wausau West overcomes Minocqua Lakeland 81-64

Stretched out and finally snapped, Wausau West put just enough pressure on Minocqua Lakeland to earn an 81-64 victory in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

Wausau West fought to an 81-64 halftime margin at Minocqua Lakeland’s expense.

The Warriors opened with a 45-41 advantage over the Thunderbirds through the first half.

Merrill survives taut tilt with Crandon 52-48

Merrill wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 52-48 victory over Crandon during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

Merrill broke in front at the beginning of the fourth half with a 52-48 lead over Crandon.

Scores from around the state

Appleton East 77, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 54

Beaver Dam 91, Plymouth 29

Brillion 59, Manitowoc Lutheran 32

Brookfield Central 66, Cedarburg 55

Cambria-Friesland 50, Parkview 30

Freedom 101, Waupaca 43

Germantown 85, Pius XI Catholic 40

Gillett 54, Seymour 51

Greenfield 51, Wauwatosa East 50

Kaukauna 69, Appleton West 53

Lake Country Lutheran 55, Waukesha North 48

Lancaster 57, Boscobel 19

Martin Luther 70, Waukesha West 69

Merrill 52, Crandon 48, OT

Milwaukee DSHA 81, Mukwonago 60

New Berlin Eisenhower 64, Arrowhead 60

Notre Dame 65, Neenah 53

Oak Creek 51, Slinger 39

Rio 62, Oakfield 54

River Ridge 46, Fennimore 45

Shullsburg 42, Darlington 30

South Milwaukee 81, West Allis Nathan Hale 45

Wausau West 81, Lakeland 64

Whitewater 57, Palmyra-Eagle 50

Xavier 80, Amherst 71

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Evansville vs. New Glarus, ccd.

