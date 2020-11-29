By Shereen Siewert

A woman driving a UTV Saturday morning died after she collided with a semi tractor trailer, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Hwy. 186 in Arpin near County Hwy. K. Police say the UTV driver was turning into a driveway when the crash happened.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was ejected from the UTV and died at the scene, police said.

The semi driver was not injured in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

