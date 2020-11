By Shereen Siewert

Two people were injured late Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 17, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. The driver told officers she swerved to avoid a deer, left the roadway and crashed into a tree, according to police.

The driver and occupant, both of Rhinelander, were transported to Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries was not specified.

