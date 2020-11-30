By Shereen Siewert

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 38-year-old man accused of attacking a woman and leaving her with a dislocated ankle, multiple bruises and several broken bones.

Kyle D. Newton, of Rothschild, faces charges of second-degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon, strangulation and suffocation, intimidating a witness, battery and bail jumping. The charges were filed Nov. 24 in Marathon County Circuit Court with an arrest warrant issued one day later.

Police say the attack happened Oct. 19, beginning in a Wittenberg parking lot and ending in Rothschild behind a vacant store. Newton allegedly punched, kicked, strangled and beat the woman, then ran over her foot with his vehicle, according to the police report. Newton then allegedly drove the victim to Marshfield Medical Center in Weston and threatened her.

The alleged victim suffered significant injuries in the attack and will require at least one surgery, according to the police report. The victim knew her alleged attacker.

Police say Newton is also linked to an Oct. 14 gasoline theft in Wausau.

In a separate case, court records show Newton was charged in May with possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, a case that remains open in Marathon County Circuit Court. He was free on a $1,000 cash bond at the time of the alleged attack. His bond was ordered forfeited on Nov. 13 when he missed a scheduled court appearance.

