Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Eli Peterson and Heather Sherwood announce the birth of their daughter Willow Mae, born at 2:47 p.m. Nov. 20, 2020. Willow weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Zach and Kristina Patterman announce the birth of their daughter Riley JoLynn, born at 3:05 a.m. Nov. 24, 2020. Riley weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Mitchel and Mackenzie Johnson announce the birth of their daughter Maizy Gallagher, born at 8:17 p.m. Nov. 23, 2020. Maizy weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Mike and Lee Lo announce the birth of their daughter Mulan Zoo Ntxhais, born at 2:05 a.m. Nov. 23, 2020. Mulan weighed 4 pounds, 12 ounces.

Ryan and Ashley Taylor announce the birth of their daughter Rosie Jean, born at 1:31 p.m. Nov. 24, 2020. Rosie weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Jacob and Kimberly Grell announce the birth of their daughter Bailey Elizabeth Ann, born at 4:42 a.m. Nov. 24, 2020. Bailey weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces.

Nicholas and Nicole Dahnke announce the birth of their son Gustave Scott, born at 6:07 p.m. Nov. 26, 2020. Gustave weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

James and Keturah Christian announce the birth of their daughter Emiline Rose, born at 2:41 a.m. Nov. 27, 2020. Emiline weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Hillary and Ashley Donald announce the birth of their son Oriyonn Tordue, born at 7:59 a.m. Nov. 27, 2020. Oriyonn weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces.

