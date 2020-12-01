By Shereen Siewert

One person was injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on Wausau’s southwest side, police tell Wausau Pilot & Review

The crash was reported at about 9:20 a.m. on South Third Avenue at Sherman Street.

A preliminary investigation suggests a westbound vehicle on Sherman Street failed to stop at the South Third Avenue intersection, striking a southbound vehicle.

Wausau Police Capt. Todd Baeten said the driver of the southbound vehicle was transported for medical treatment.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was not specified. No names were released.

