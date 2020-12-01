By Shereen Siewert

Despite a decrease in driving Wisconsin recorded a sharp increase in fatal car crashes in 2020, according to a Wisconsin Policy Forum report released on Tuesday.

Total crashes and injuries overall are markedly down, but fatalities related to alcohol, drugs or speeding rose by double digits, the report reads.

“Alcohol-involved crash fatalities increased from 52 to 78, or 50%, during the study period in 2020 relative to 2019. Meanwhile, drug-involved crash fatalities increased from 24 to 35 (45.8%) and speeding-involved crash fatalities increased from 56 to 85, (51.8%),” the report states. “The data also show fatalities in which a driver involved was found to be not wearing his or her seat belt increased from 85 to 106, or 24.7%.”

Speeding violations involving speeds of more than 100 mph more than doubled from January through October compared to last year’s numbers, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

“Notably, while other Midwest states also are seeing increased traffic fatalities this year, Wisconsin’s increase is larger than most of its Midwest peers,” the report states.

See the full report here.

