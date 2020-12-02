By Shereen Siewert

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is releasing additional information about the fatal shooting of a Wausaukee man killed after a domestic incident in Marinette County.

Officials say the Marinette County Sheriff’s Department responded at about 11 a.m. Nov. 27 for a domestic incident at a town of Amberg home. Police responded and tried to make contact with the man allegedly involved in the incident. The man left the scene in his vehicle, then pulled over and got out of the vehicle with a firearm in hand, police said.

Marinette County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Parr shot the man, now identified as 74-year-old Duane W. Rich. Lifesaving measures were not successful and Rich died at a local hospital, police said.

Parr is a five-year veteran of law enforcement, DCI officials said. He is on administrative duty, per department policy, as the shooting investigation continues.

No other injuries were reported.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and will turn over investigative reports to the Marinette County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing.

