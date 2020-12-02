MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Clinic Health System and Contessa Health have expanded Home Recovery Care services to patients in Minocqua and Weston, Marshfield Clinic announced this week.

This level of care was first offered at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield, in 2016 and Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire in 2019.

Services launched at Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua on Nov. 11 and Marshfield Medical Center-Weston on Nov. 16.

“Home Recovery Care gives us the ability to provide hospital-level care in a patient’s home, which is becoming a vital resource in freeing up beds for the sickest patients during COVID-19 surges,” said Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO, in a news release. “This model makes sense for many reasons, but particularly for a rural health system where people are spread out across our service area. Instead of being in a hospital, which for our patients might be a two-hour commute, they can receive the care they need right at home.”

With Home Recovery Care, patients receive all the essential elements of inpatient treatment into the comfort and convenience of their homes. Patients are first assessed by a Marshfield Clinic physician. Eligible patients have the option to choose Home Recovery Care over a typical hospital stay. If they choose the program, they are assisted home and begin receiving care the same day.

Patients are sent home with remote patient monitoring devices, including a blood pressure cuff, scale, pulse oximeter and thermometer. A recovery care coordinator serves as the patient’s single point of contact and monitors the patient’s vitals, answers questions and coordinates care team communication. Patients also receive in-home visits by an acute care registered nurse and have virtual visits with physicians using a state-of-the-art telehealth system.

“Since we launched Home Recovery Care with Marshfield, we’ve had an opt-in rate well above 90 percent, have treated nearly 550 patients, and have an average patient satisfaction score of 93 percent,” said Travis Messina, Contessa CEO. “We are looking forwarding to building on this foundation of success in Minocqua and Weston.”

Home Recovery Care is currently covered by Security Health Plan and Anthem.

