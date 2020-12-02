By Shereen Siewert

Police say the death of a man whose body was found Monday in a Portage County ditch is not suspicious, but the official cause of death remains under investigation.

The Portage County Communications Center at about 12:15 p.m. Monday took a 911 call reporting a body in a ditch along West First Street near Church Avenue in the village of Junction City. The man found dead has been identified as 49-year-old Robert Ingersoll, of Junction City.

Though the preliminary investigation shows Ingersoll’s death is not suspicious, the death remains under investigation. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who could have interacted with Ingersoll on or after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 to contact Detective Kevin Flick at 715-346-1858.

