By Shereen Siewert

Plans for a brewery and restaurant along Wausau’s north riverfront area have been rescinded and are now off the table, city officials said Tuesday, though two additional projects continue moving forward.

Both projects that have been pulled from consideration were received in response to a September 2019 request for proposals.

The $1.5 million proposal for Karma Brewing Company, which would have been located at a roughly one-acre parcel at 101 Devoe St., called for new construction of a 4,500- to 5,000-square foot building for a brewery and gastropub.

A second plan for a $600,000 Founders restaurant, which would have featured a bar, restaurant and outdoor seating, has also been pulled.

The third proposal submitted during the same RFP process for the north riverfront area, from Straight Shot Investment Group, LLC, is moving forward. Straight Shot plans 18 residential condominium units across from the former Great Lakes Cheese parcel.

Wausau Business Development Specialist Sean Fitzgerald said the plan to transform a portion of the Wausau Chemical site into a business incubator to house a co-packing cannery, winery, kitchen, 300-person indoor/outdoor event venue and food truck stalls with outdoor seating is still in the works. That project is called Wausau Barrel House & Cannery.

Demolition of the former food processing facility has been completed and prepared for development, according to a memo issued this week by Fitzgerald. The site has been surveyed and soil borings have been sampled and tested by an environmental engineering contractor, the memo states.

Members of the Economic Development Committee on Tuesday reviewed preliminary site and street layout considerations prepared by Engberg Anderson Architects to determine land and parcels available for private sale and development. No action was taken Tuesday, but the committee will bring recommendations to the city’s engineering department and the Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee for further review.

