STEVENS POINT – A live radio auction featuring local gift certificates, coupons, household goods, art, books and more will be held Dec. 5 to support University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s WWSP-90 FM radio station.

Radiothon 2020 starts at 9 a.m., with four packages auctioned off each hour over the 90FM airwaves until 7 p.m. Listeners bid on the packages, donated by Stevens Point businesses and community members. Listen for the package you want, then call in and name your price. On-air personalities will inform everyone on the current bid of each package. After the package closes, the bidder can pick it up with contactless delivery outside the Communication Arts Center.

Last year, the 90FM student organization raised more than $8,000 during the auction, making it the most money raised in Radiothon history. The executive staff hopes to break the record again.

Find more information about Radiothon 2020 at https://90fm.org/ or the WWSP-90FM Facebook page.

Like this: Like Loading...