By Shereen Siewert

One person is dead and two people are injured following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Marathon County, according to police.

The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday on Hwy. 13 south of Back Country Road in the town of Spencer.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, 61-year-old Randell A. Maug, of Osseo, died as a result of his injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle in which Maug was a passenger was also injured and was transported to a local medical facility. The driver’s injuries are not considered serious.

A third person, a driver in another vehicle, was also injuries and was transported for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

