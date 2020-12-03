By Shereen Siewert

The 26th annual John Altenburgh Christmas Extravaganza at Wausau’s Grand Theatre is canceled for 2020 due to the pandemic, organizers announced Thursday.

Tickets for the show will be automatically transferred to next year’s program. Ticket holders unable to attend the 2021 program should call the Performing Arts Foundation at 715-842-0988 to make other arrangements.

There are several opportunities to hear Altenburgh’s music in the coming weeks including two upcoming movies broadcast on the ION channel.

“Best Christmas Ball Ever” will air at 10 p.m. Dec. 25, while “A Beauty and the Beast Christmas” will air at 10 a.m. on Dec. 12. Two songs from the album “Christmas at Buzz’s Restaurant” will be featured: “The First Noel,” featuring Altenburgh, Wayne Sharkey, Mark Mattioli and John Greiner; and Altenburgh’s recording of “Away in The Manger,” which features Altenburgh and Mark Ladley.

Altenburgh, along with Mitch Viegut, will appear Dec. 18 on Wisconsin Public Radio’s Route 51 at 10 a.m. on the Ideas Network, a program that will be re-broadcast at 7. p.m. on 90.9 WHRM. The duo will share memories and behind-the-scenes stories from past Christmas programs and will play some of their favorite recordings of the show from the past 25 years.

“The Best of John Altenburgh Christmas Extravaganza” will be featured on

107.9 The Big Cheese Christmas morning at 9am.

