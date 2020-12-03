By Shereen Siewert

Wausau School District officials say classes will go on as usual at Hewitt-Texas Elementary School, despite a break-in late Wednesday.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department responded to the school, which is located on Quarry Road west of Hwy. J, and an investigation continues.

School officials say there is damage to the building. One classroom will be shifted to a different room until the damage is fixed, said Wausau School District Communications Coordinator Diana White.

No other details about the break-in were immediately released.

