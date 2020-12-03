Wausau Pilot & Review

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday ordered U.S. and state of Wisconsin flags to be glown at half-staff in honor of a town of Ixonia emergency medical technician who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Cpt. Kelly Lynn Raether, who served with the town of Ixonia Fire Department, contracted the virus while responding to the emergency medical needs of a COVID-19 patient. She died Nov. 26.

“Cpt. Raether served her community with astounding courage and selflessness, putting her health and safety on the line,” Everes said. “This is a devastating loss and we sent our deepest condolences to Capt. Raether’s family and the Ixonia community.

In addition to serving her community as an EMT for 15 years, Raether was a professor of nursing, teaching the next generation of health care providers.

The order is effective immediately and ends at sunset on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Like this: Like Loading...