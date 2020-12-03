Wausau Pilot & Review

Sylvan Hill Winter Recreation Area will open for the season on Dec. 12.

The tubing hill offers six runs on two slopes for the 2020-2021 winter season with the biggest drops and longest tubing runs in the state.

All riders must be at least 42″ tall to ride a tube. One rider is allowed per tube with no children allowed in another person’s lap.

This year, seating limitations and social distancing measures mean tubers cannot store personal items in the chalet when tubing. Instead, tubers should store personal belongings in a vehicle.

The tubing hill will stay open until early March, if weather cooperates.

For more information including pricing, please visit www.co.marathon.wi.us/parks.asp.

Like this: Like Loading...