The Wausau Eagles Club will give away about 2,000 free holiday meals during their annual Toys for Tots campaign this month.

Organizers say they estimate 1,000 meals will be delivered to residents in Wausau, Mosinee, Rib Mountain, Rothschild, Schofield and Weston on Dec. 12, while another 1,000 meals will be distributed through drive-up service.

A new, unopened toy or cash donation is appreciated but not required for the meals. Any monetary donations will go toward the Toys for Tots program.

Shorty’s Transport Service will provide free delivery, which must be reserved in advance. Click here to register before 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 or until maximum capacity is reached.

Drive-up service is available at The Eagles Club, 1703 S. Third Ave., Wausau. Meals will include ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, vegetables and a cookie. People can order a maximum of four meals.

The event is being held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 12.

