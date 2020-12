By Shereen Siewert

Crews were called Friday to a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lane of Hwy. 29 that snarled traffic for about 30 minutes.

The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Hwy. 29 near Hwy. 49. A 911 caller said the driver struck a median and went airborne.

Crews arriving at the scene reported the driver appeared to be having a medical emergency. The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional details were immediately released.

