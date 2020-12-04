WAUSAU – Registration is now open for the Wisconsin Pond Hockey Classic brewed by Point Beer. This fun-filled event played on a lighted frozen pond at Sunnyvale Park is returning to Wausau for the 10th year Jan. 29 through Jan. 31, 2021.



The tournament has had a successful run over the past nine years, bringing teams from the Midwest, and players coming from as far away as Texas, Georgia and Vancouver, Canada.

Participants are guaranteed four hockey games.



The deadline to register is Jan. 15. To register, and for more information, visit www.classicpondhockey.com.





