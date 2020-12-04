STEVENS POINT – The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will soon open a central location for prospective students and their families as they visit the campus and begin their educational journey.

The Welcome Center, at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Reserve Street, will house members of the admissions and recruitment team, as well as a reception area, meeting rooms and interactive experiences.

The new center was made possible with a leading gift from Delta Dental of Wisconsin, 20 donors and the UWSP Foundation. Admissions staff will move in and begin welcoming visitors in mid-December.

“We have a long-standing, rich history with the university, and we both call Stevens Point our home,” said Doug Ballweg, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Wisconsin, in a news release. “UW-Stevens Point plays a significant role locally within the business community helping train and prepare our current and future workforce. We see this as an investment in our future, as well as for our community.”

Enrollment for first-year students at UW-Stevens Point grew by 25 percent this fall, the largest increase within the UW System. The Admissions and Recruitment team attributed the success to taking a more personal and data-driven approach when reaching out to prospective students.

“Campus visits are a crucial component of the college search process,” said Marc Young, director of admissions and recruitment, “so the new center will create a great first impression of Pointer culture.”

