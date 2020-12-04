WAUSAU – United Way of Marathon County Emerging Leaders recently awarded $4,000 in grants to area schools.

Emerging Leaders Board members selected 10 award recipients from 55 applications to receive this one-time grant.

Grants were awarded to:

  1. D.C. Everest Area School District – Physical education buckets for adaptive children grades K-12
  2. Edgar Elementary School- Girls on the Run program
  3. John Marshall Elementary School- Alternative learning sensory activities and seating
  4. Mosinee High School- Feminine hygiene products for up to 75 students
  5. Mosinee Middle School- Digital graphic drawing tablet to enhance virtual math class
  6. Our Saviors Lutheran School- Update technology to teach fifth- through eighth-grade students
  7. Rothschild Elementary School- Increase learning through a virtual social emotional library
  8. Rothschild Elementary School – Enrich current sensory room
  9. Stratford Elementary School – Books for a second-grade shared library
  10. Stratford high and middle schools- Subscription to El Mundo for Spanish language learners.