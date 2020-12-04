WAUSAU – United Way of Marathon County Emerging Leaders recently awarded $4,000 in grants to area schools.

Emerging Leaders Board members selected 10 award recipients from 55 applications to receive this one-time grant.

Grants were awarded to:

D.C. Everest Area School District – Physical education buckets for adaptive children grades K-12 Edgar Elementary School- Girls on the Run program John Marshall Elementary School- Alternative learning sensory activities and seating Mosinee High School- Feminine hygiene products for up to 75 students Mosinee Middle School- Digital graphic drawing tablet to enhance virtual math class Our Saviors Lutheran School- Update technology to teach fifth- through eighth-grade students Rothschild Elementary School- Increase learning through a virtual social emotional library Rothschild Elementary School – Enrich current sensory room Stratford Elementary School – Books for a second-grade shared library Stratford high and middle schools- Subscription to El Mundo for Spanish language learners.

