WAUSAU – United Way of Marathon County Emerging Leaders recently awarded $4,000 in grants to area schools.
Emerging Leaders Board members selected 10 award recipients from 55 applications to receive this one-time grant.
Grants were awarded to:
- D.C. Everest Area School District – Physical education buckets for adaptive children grades K-12
- Edgar Elementary School- Girls on the Run program
- John Marshall Elementary School- Alternative learning sensory activities and seating
- Mosinee High School- Feminine hygiene products for up to 75 students
- Mosinee Middle School- Digital graphic drawing tablet to enhance virtual math class
- Our Saviors Lutheran School- Update technology to teach fifth- through eighth-grade students
- Rothschild Elementary School- Increase learning through a virtual social emotional library
- Rothschild Elementary School – Enrich current sensory room
- Stratford Elementary School – Books for a second-grade shared library
- Stratford high and middle schools- Subscription to El Mundo for Spanish language learners.