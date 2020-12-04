For the seventh consecutive year, Habitat for Humanity of Wausau will collect unwanted holiday lights for recycling. Lights are accepted regardless of working condition. Drop off boxes are at the following locations and will be in place until the end of January:

Mosinee City Hall

Wausau City Hall

Pick ‘n Save – all three Wausau area locations

Piggly Wiggly Mosinee

People’s State Bank – all Wausau locations

Intercity State Bank – Weston and Wausau

Nigbur’s Fine Furniture in Wausau

Since 2014, Habitat for Humanity of Wausau has kept more than 10 tons of holiday lights from landfills, according to Habitat for Humanity. Habitat receives a modest sum each year for the value of the recyclable material in the lights.

Like this: Like Loading...