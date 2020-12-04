The coronavirus pandemic has changed so much this year, but one thing Wausau Pilot & Review doesn’t want to see changed is making sure local children get their letters to Santa Claus this Christmas.

This year, we’re starting a new tradition by welcoming area children to write letters to Santa. The newspaper will then send them to Santa before publishing in a special section at Christmastime. Letters will be published on Dec. 23.

Letters to Santa first began regularly appearing in newspapers around the 1880s. Every December since then, newspapers across the nation have published children’s requests for the gifts they want most.

Teachers and schools are encouraged to send letters from students as well. For example, elementary schools throughout the country have taken the opportunity to teach students about letter-writing and then send each class’s letters for publication in local newspapers.

Letters may be emailed to editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mailed to Santa in care of Wausau Pilot & Review, 500 N. Third St., Wausau, WI 54403. Please include the age of the child writing the letter. In order for letters to be published, we must receive them no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Email is strongly encouraged, but if letters are handwritten, please be sure the writing is legible so they can be transcribed correctly.

In these turbulent times, we could all use a little faith and harmony. Perhaps the best way to spread joy during the Christmas season is by finding nuggets of cheer and hope.

And maybe, children’s letters to Santa Claus could provide that bit of welcome relief we all need.

