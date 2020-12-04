By Shereen Siewert

A 49-year-old Green Bay man accused of beating, tying up and kidnapping a Langlade County woman, forcing her into his truck, then fleeing from police in a chase that ended on Hwy. 51 in Wausau says he is not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Brian Storzer faces charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer and battery in a case filed Aug. 20 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

During his arraignment this week Storzer entered an insanity plea, referred to as an NGI, and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

According to reports from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department, in the afternoon of Aug. 15, Storzer drove to the alleged victim’s home and began arguing with her about their past relationship. He then allegedly bound the woman’s wrists together with duct tape, took her phone, threw her shoes out of the home and physically attacked her, throwing her into a living room wall.

The woman told police she eventually escaped the home and ran, but Storzer caught her before she could find help and forced her into his truck. Then, according to court documents, Storzer drove to the Wausau area. While he was stopped at a red light on Rib Mountain Drive, the alleged victim escaped the vehicle and ran to a nearby truck, begging for help.

But Storzer allegedly told the men inside the truck that he and the woman had a misunderstanding about money, and the men told the woman she had to leave their vehicle because it was a work truck. That’s when Storzer allegedly grabbed and punched the woman, forced her back into his vehicle and drove to Hwy. 51, where deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department were actively pursuing him.

Storzer allegedly fled, but when he slowed down after hitting a tire deflation device the alleged victim opened the door and jumped out of the moving vehicle to escape.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and Storzer was taken to the Marathon County Jail, where he remains on a $500,000 bond.

Court records show Storzer is facing charges in Langlade County Circuit Court filed July 21 of burglary, attempted arson and criminal trespassing at the same woman’s home. He appeared July 22 in Langlade County and was released on a $10,000 cash bond after being ordered to have no contact with the woman, who is a former girlfriend.

Storzer also has an open case filed April 28 in Langlade County where he faces charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, possessing a firearm after an out-of state felony conviction and disorderly conduct. In that case, he was freed after posting a $1,000 cash bond. Both Langlade County cases are pending.

The psychiatric evaluation report ordered by Circuit Judge Greg Strasser is due back to the court no later than Jan. 29. A pretrial hearing is set for Feb. 15.

