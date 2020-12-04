

Delmar Michlig

Delmar Michlig, 78, Wausau, died Sunday, Nov. 29, at Wausau’s Aspirus Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Phyllis, and his children John (Jackie), JoAnn, and Jim (Laura). Delmar was Grandpa to Aaron, Alexandra, Zoey, Nadine, Ben, and Brittney.

Born on Aug. 30, 1942, Delmar was one of seven children, and the last of his siblings to be born at the residence of his parents, Alex and Dorothy. The extended Michlig family enjoys a close relationship; Delmar is survived by his brothers Alan and Ronald, and will be missed by many nephews and nieces.

He attended St. Michael’s grade school, followed by Wausau High School. Del enjoyed sports, batting left and throwing right on Wausau’s city softball team. Later, he was a member of the St. Michael’s dartball team.

Delmar got his driver’s license in a Canteen Vending truck, working for the company (later called G&B Vending) until his retirement in 2007. The businesses on “The Route” got to know Del very well, as he was generous with a candy bar and/or soda – as well as a smile and conversation – for anyone he met while doing his rounds and keeping Wausau’s vending machines full. In fact, upon his retirement, Kolbe and Kolbe Millwork, one of Del’s regular stops on “The Route,” threw a celebration for him as though he was one of their own.

Del was a friend to many, with an easy smile and the ability to maintain perspective regardless of circumstances. He cherished time with his children and grandchildren; they are blessed forever with a fantastic role model for his humble demeanor, positive outlook and incredible work ethic.

Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association in Delmar’s name are appreciated.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the PetersonKraemer Facebook page at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, or available to view on the funeral home website. While we mark Delmar’s passing via the internet in response to the current health crisis, friends can be assured that an in-person gathering and celebration of Delmar’s life will occur once the current pandemic passes.

Edna Roble

Edna I. Roble, 97, Wausau, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Cedar Ridge, Weston.

She was born on Feb. 4, 1923, in Ringle, Wisconsin, daughter of the late August and Josephine (Habeck) Kurth. On Nov. 7, 1942, she married Benedict Roble in Wausau. He preceded her in death in May of 1996.

Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed reading, flowers, gardening, canning and sewing. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include, her children, Gary (Barbara) Roble, Washington, Susan Knetter, Weston, Kathleen Glimm, Wausau and Ben (Peggy) Roble, Weston; grandchildren, Wyatte Roble, Jason Knetter, Melinda (Jamie) Lang, Jessica (Kevin) Fischer and Rebecca (Nick) Hebda; great-grandchildren, Kole and Karson Knetter, Tristian and Delaney Lang, Baylee, Colby and Allison Roble, and Isaac Fischer; brothers, William Kurth, Orville (Donna) Kurth, Orman Kurth, August (Pat) Kurth and Donald Kurth; sisters, Shirley Schneider and Bonnie Strehlow; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Roble; son-in-law, Robert Glimm; brothers, Henry and David Kurth; and sisters, Ruth Andreas, Erna Kersten, Alice McDonald, Adeline Kurth, Joan Wolfe and Esther Kurth.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Rev. Dr. Philip C. Schneider will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Scott Plamann

Scott M. Plamann, 52, Kronenwetter, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born Dec. 31, 1967, in Appleton, son of the late Kay and Nancy (Wardijan) Plamann. On Dec. 28, 1992, he married Libertad “Libby” Canton. She survives.

Scott worked at Shopko in Wausau for many years, Eastbay, and together with his dad, they had owned a couple family businesses. Most recently, Scott was a store leader/manager at Kwik Trip.

Survivors include his loving wife, Libby Plamann, Kronenwetter, his children, Andrew (Carly) Plamann, Stevens Point, Zachary and Karlos Plamann, both of Kronenwetter. Scott always wanted six children so he was blessed to have raised three more children that he considered his own, his niece, Jessie (Malca) Eads, Maria Alvarado and Cheryl Lim. Scott is further survived by his siblings, Melody (Randy) Brandt, Wausau and Kurt (Teresa) Plamann, Waupaca and his nieces and nephews in Wausau, Waupaca, and Panama.

Scott was an avid sports lover. He rooted for his favorite Wisconsin teams in every sport. Scott enjoyed playing golf, basketball and other sports with his family and friends. Scott spent his free time with his family, helping other friends and relatives, and had touched a lot of lives with his kind smile and compassionate spirit. Scott is and will always be our irreplaceable superhuman. Words cannot truly define our Scott and his impact in so many people’s lives.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Weston. The Rev. Lance Hoelscher and the Rev. Jordan Balk will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and face masks are required by all who attend. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Scott’s name. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Delphine Klockziem

Delphine M. Klockziem, 83, Athens, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, while surrounded by her family, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born June 30, 1937, in Wausau, daughter of the late Kermit and Esther (Seehafer) Wilde. In her younger years, she worked for the Marathon Rubber Plant and also worked in the local ginseng gardens.

She met the love of her life, Levi Klockziem at a dance at Schmidt’s Ballroom. They were married on Dec. 15, 1956, at Rib Falls Methodist Church and together farmed in the town of Hamburg their entire life. Delphine was a 4-H Leader for Hamburg Happy Hearts, a member of the Hamburg Homemakers Club, the St. Peter’s Ladies Aid, polka clubs and card clubs. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her family.

Survivors include, seven children, Debra Klockziem, Wausau, Steve (Kathy) Klockziem, Hamburg, Darla (Lloyd) Parks, Hamburg, Denise Hardt, West Bend, Dan (Cindy) Klockziem, Rib Falls, Lynn (Ken) Baumann, Wausau, Dean (Naomi) Klockziem, Rib Falls; 21 grandchildren, David (Stevie) Klockziem, Travis (Tiffany) Klockziem; Monica (Chris) Peterson, Michael (Nikki) Parks, Michelle Parks; Craig Hardt, Nathan (Jessie) Hardt; Dani (Eric) Kulas, Cody (Brittany) Klockziem; Jess (Daryl) Demaray, Brandon (Jenna) Wilde; Devin Klockziem, D’Nessa Klockziem; 19 great grandchildren, Cole, Landen, Wyatt, Hazel, Allie, Macie, Rylie, Maverick, Cayden, Damien, Logan, Haley, Dylan, Shelby, Grant, Elliana, Tia, Asher and Brenson; four siblings, Sharon Shefelbein, Bev (Jim) Stone, David Wilde and Marlene Wilde; sister-in-law, Jean Wilde; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Levi, three grandchildren, Jill Klockziem, Mariah Wilde, Sophie Parks; a son-in-law, Kieth Wilde; and infant son, Dorain.

Public visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church-Little Chicago. A private funeral service will follow, with Rev. Tryphine Schruba officiating. Burial will be in the Hamburg Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required to attend.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Roger Luetschwager

Roger L. Luetschwager, 77, of Wausau peacefully passed away at home on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 4:01 a.m. surrounded by his loving family.

Roger was born on Feb. 27, 1943, in Wausau to the late C. Herman and Edna (Mathwich) Luetschwager. Roger was educated in Wausau from Wausau High School and attended Northcentral Technical College. He married Arla Ballerstein on April 29, 1967, in Wausau.

Roger worked at Wisconsin Fuel and Light and Auto Glass Components/Hoffer Glass for over 32 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served as church president and vice president, Sunday school superintendent, Board of Elders, School Board Building Committee, Trinity Representative for Friends of Concordia and also as president of AAL Branch/Trinity.

Roger was active in his community serving with the Wausau Area Jaycees for many years and was a retired Rooster. Roger was active in the Wausau Area Builders Association from 1967-1995 and served as treasurer. Roger enjoyed his children and grandchildren. He loved working in his yard and an afternoon scooter ride. His favorite thing was playing cards especially with his wife.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of 53 years and his children Dr. Sara (D.J.) Schult of Wausau, Amy (Dallas) Dix of Traverse City, Michigan, Lisa (Chuck) Oliver of West Bend and Scott (Ali) Luetschwager of Crystal Lake, Illinois, together with 13 grandchildren Clay, Simeon, Lydia Schult, Zach, Katelynn, Alleah, Nate Dix, Easton, Jackson, Addison Oliver, Corbin, Isabel, and Ducan Luetschwager; sisters-in-law Nancy Luetschwager, Audrey Telschow, Erna Evans, and Caroline Ballerstein; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents and brother Donald Luetschwager.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau, with Rev. Zach Holdorf officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau, and again from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran School or Wisconsin Valley Lutheran High School.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice and Aspirus Home Health Care and all the people who faithfully prayed for the family (and his favorite daughter, you know who you are).

Karen Klay

Karen Marie Klay, 58, of Wausau passed away on Sunday, Nov 29.

Karen was born Nov. 6, 1962, to Steven and Violet Medvecz. She attended St. Mary’s/Cabrini Middle School in Wausau and graduated from Newman High School in 1981.

Karen worked at Perkin’s in Schofield from the day they opened in 1979 until they closed permanently in 2019. Karen was known as the “Best Waitress Ever” and she truly was. The day before working a holiday shift, Karen would make her customers a special card or pick a little gift to leave with their tab. She truly loved people, she worked hard every day and brought joy to so many diners. She never quite recovered that loss, of not being able to see her customer friends daily, they loved her dearly and she them. She did later work a short time at the Green Mill however, due to a COVID closure, she was still anticipating their re-opening in the future.

As a young girl, Karen was the life of the party, she lit up the room with her sense of fashion and flare. She was always and to the end kind and thoughtful and instantly turned strangers to friends. Karen loved to make pretty cards and I’m sure many of you reading this can think of a surprise card received for no reason other than to find out that Karen was “Thinking of You”! She was an extreme coupon and thrift shopper. Friends and family never walked out of her house without shampoo, dish soap, or chocolate candy. She also loved to bake and cook and would serve her food on fun dishes she found at some sale. She was a collector of angels and porcelain hands, so fitting as she truly was an angel always willing to give a hand.

Some hearts like Karen’s are just too big for this world. In the end, she may have lost her way or distanced herself, but she never lost the love of a mother, grand-mother, sister, auntie or friend. Karen is survived by three children, Stephanie Schroeder (Dan Stockman), Benjamin (Cara) Schroeder and their three children, Layna, Josie and Baby Benjamin, and daughter Hannah Violet Klay. Karen will be dearly missed by her little sister “Tootie” Ruth Ann Blado and brother Steve Medvecz, countless friends, and extended family in both the Medvecz and Klay families. She was proceeded in death by husband, Allan Klay, in 2019, father, Steven Medvecz, and mother, Aldine Violet (Krejci) Medvecz, and older sister Mary Ann Medvecz-Carr.

Karen loved her little dog Petey who was hanging on just for her. At the age of 14, Petey went to sleep to be with Karen and resting in her arms he escorted her home to be with the Lord.

When the world is well and we can hug without worries and smile without masks, the family will plan a Celebration of Life for Karen later in 2021. Love you Sis, rest well.

Charles Pinkepank

Charles “Charlie” Joseph Pinkepank passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at home in Wausau, Wisconsin, under Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice House. Charlie was 85.

Charlie was born to Frederick and Carolyn (Paterick) Pinkepank on July 18, 1935, in Menomonie, Wisconsin. He graduated from Menomonie High School. He then served in the U.S. Navy for four years on the USS Pocono during the Suez Canal Crisis and was discharged in 1957. He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree, and then earned his Master’s Degree in vocational education from Stout.

Charlie met the love of his life, Gail Marie Davis. They married on June 21, 1995, at the Unuk River Post. The couple owned and operated a fly-in fish camp. Charlie loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing, and traveling to Packers games. He was on the ski patrol in Wausau and loved spending time with family and friends.

Charlie taught at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau, Wisconsin, for many years. He then became the apprenticeship coordinator at NTC until his retirement in 1989. He moved to Anacordes, Washington, and also spent summers working the business at the Unuk River Post. The couple would winter in Sierra Vista, Arizona, and also lived in Montana until moving back to Rhinelander, Wisconsin, in 2013 after their first grandchild was born. Charlie led a full and enjoyable life while living with Parkinson’s disease.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Gail, Wausau, daughter Nicole (Brett) Groshek and grandchildren Mason, Madilynn, and Olivia of Kronenwetter, Wisconsin, sister Carol (Chuck) Gilchrist of Minocqua and several nieces and nephews, and many friends and acquaintances.

Charlie’s wish was to be cremated. Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society of Schofield, Wisconsin, is assisting the family. A Celebration of Life will be held outdoors on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Greenwood Hills Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice House, 520 N. 32nd Ave., Wausau, WI 54401. Pending COVID -19, “Charlie” masks will be available on site.

Gustave Weller Jr.

Gustave B. Weller Jr., 88, of Wittenberg died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Gus was born on Oct. 26, 1932, in the town of Franzen, Marathon County, the son of Gustave Sr. and Regina (Rogalla) Weller.

Gus is a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1950 – 1954 and was a member of the Bloecher-Johnson American Legion Post #502, Wittenberg.

On Aug. 30,1958, Gus was united in marriage to Ann Philipp at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shawano.

Gus worked for Marathon Electric for 41 years retiring in 1995. The couple owned and operated the former Gus & Ann’s Restaurant in Wittenberg from 1969 – 2003 and were members of the Wittenberg Chamber of Commerce for many years.

Gus loved anything John Deere and was a collector. If it had John Deere on it, well, it may as well be in his collection. Gus enjoyed being outdoors and collected sap and made and sold maple syrup. He was a member of Holy Family-St. William Catholic Church of Wittenberg, the Knights of Columbus and the Eland Historical Society. He was also an active member of the Wittenberg Lion’s Club, the Wittenberg Historical Society and the Maple Syrup Producers Association of Wisconsin. Gus enjoyed ‘trout’ fishing and feeding and watching the birds.

Gus is survived by the love of his life, Ann; six children, Paul (Eileen) Weller Sr., Gus (Diane) Weller III, Michele Robinson, Linda (Rick) McMullin, Lisa (Paul) Wierzba and Jon (Desirae) Weller; 15 grandchildren, Paul (Beth) Weller Jr., Benjamin (Amber) Weller, Steven Weller, Daniel Weller, Charlie (Courtney) Weller, Stephanie (Jerome) VanKleef, Matthew (Carrie) Burazin, Rebecca (Zachary) Wieland, Jacob McMullin, Annalise (David Cunningham) McMullin, Allen (Brooke) Wierzba, Alicia Wierzba, Jessica (Zac) Strassburger, Zoey Yang and Amila Yang; honorary grandchild, Holly (Henry) Osterbrink; 13 great grandchildren, Riley, Simon, Maxwell, Gwendolyn, Victoria, Lucy, Wyatt, Lincoln, Cameron, Remmi Jo, Easton, Ivory and Luke; and four honorary great grandchildren, Nora, Rupert, Ellie May and Kara Lynn. He is further survived by his siblings, Joanne Witkowski, Dick (Marcia) Weller, Ronnie (Ginger) Weller, Shirley Geiser, Diane (Charlie) Rogalla, Kathy (Pat) Baker, Mike (Carol) Weller, Greg (Dianne) Weller, Theresa (Jeff) Schuh and Mark (Gloria) Weller and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

Gus was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Lila Brooks Weller, and siblings Rosalie ‘Tootie’ Dudzik and Connie Dilge and several in-laws.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Holy Family-St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Matthew Settle will preside. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, with a Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m.. Visitation will continue on Monday at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Wittenberg with military rites conducted by the Bloecher Johnson American Legion Post #502.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Anthony Gauthier

Anthony Gauthier, 78, of Wittenberg died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Theda Care Medical Center in Shawano, Wisconsin.

Anthony was born on Nov. 13, 1942, on the Menominee reservation of Keshena. He was the son of Peter and Adeline (Decorah) Gauthier. He was Ho-Chunk and enrolled with the Menominee Nation. Anthony was a United States Army veteran, serving in the 101st Airborne Division.

Anthony’s education includes the Art Institute of San Francisco, Madison Area Technical College and Highlands University of New Mexico. He was a graduate of the Institute of American Indian Arts (I.A.I.A) in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was a nationally recognized artist and created works of art, including wooden horse sculptures, paintings and jewelry. Two of his murals can be seen at both the Keshena High School and as a part of the “Walls of Wittenberg” in downtown Wittenberg. Anthony worked primarily as an artist but was also employed by the Menominee Casino for some time. Anthony loved dancing to live native bands at the casino and enjoyed listening to country western music. He loved spending time with his family and especially the time spent with his grandchildren.

Anthony is survived by his former wife, Sally Ingram; his companion, Geraldine Jones; he is preceded in death by his brother and sisters; Corrine “Toots” (Gauthier) Menore; Pansy Gauthier; John “Gunn” Gauthier and is survived by Joann Baker and a half sister Rosie “Gunn” Madosh. He has four children, Joseph (Eugene Duprey) Gauthier of Bayview, Tim John of West Allis, Amber Gauthier of New Mexico and Courtney Gauthier of Wittenberg; five grandchildren, Kalani Gauthier, Logan Gauthier, Aria Gauthier, Tala Trujillo and Alexis John; and one great granddaughter, Minna Mae Fish.

A public walk through visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, where social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required. Military rites will be held at noon in the funeral home parking lot. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

