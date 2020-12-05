Weyauwega-Fremont hustles by Wisconsin Valley Lutheran in victory 49-38

Weyauwega-Fremont operated on Mosinee Wisconsin Valley Lutheran and removed any chance of victory with a 49-38 procedure in Wisconsin boys basketball on December 4.

Too close for comfort: D.C. Everest boys edge Wausau West 62-57

A tight-knit tilt turned in D.C. Everest’s direction just enough to squeeze past Wausau West 62-57 for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on December 4.

The start wasn’t the problem for Wausau West, who began with a 25-20 edge over Everest through the end of the first half.

A half tie at 47-47 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Auburndale imposes its will on Abbotsford 69-40

Auburndale dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 69-40 victory over Abbotsford in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup. .

Merrill nets nifty win over Marshfield 60-59

Merrill posted a tight 60-59 win over Marshfield at Merrill High on December 4 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

Taking on water: Wausau West girls sink Everest 64-47

Playing with a winning hand, Wausau West trumped Schofield D C Everest 64-47 during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

Mosinee overwhelms Tomahawk 78-30

Tomahawk had no answers as Mosinee roared to a 78-30 victory during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.

Marshfield Columbus Catholic takes a toll on Owen-Withee 69-56

Marshfield Columbus Catholic proved to be a bridge too far for Owen-Withee to cross in Friday’s 69-56 in Wisconsin boys basketball on December 4.

Blowout: Rhinelander puts together statement win over Wausau East 70-43

Rhinelander looked superb in their matchup with Wausau East with a 70-43 victory on December 4 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.

Rhinelander registered a 52-28 advantage at half over Wausau East.

The Hodags drew first blood by forging a 29-17 margin over the Lumberjacks after the first half.

Stratford controls the action and Prentice in 44-20 victory

Stratford played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Prentice during a 44-20 beating on December 4 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

The Tigers registered a 44-20 advantage at intermission over the Buccaneers.

Stratford drew first blood by forging a 20-13 margin over Prentice after the first half.

Scores from around the state:

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 67, Appleton West 58

Arrowhead 73, Catholic Memorial 64

Auburndale 69, Abbotsford 40

Brodhead 64, Jefferson 40

Brookfield Central 85, West Allis Nathan Hale 63

Brookfield East 64, Wauwatosa West 50

Cambria-Friesland 67, Fall River 46

Cedar Grove-Belgium 41, Sheboygan Christian 25

Cedarburg 69, Homestead 52

Columbus Catholic 69, Owen-Withee 56

D.C. Everest 62, Wausau West 57

Edgerton 77, Turner 45

Freedom 65, Wrightstown 53

Grafton 55, West Bend East 54

Hamilton 71, Menomonee Falls 63

Hortonville 77, Oshkosh North 66

Iola-Scandinavia 64, Almond-Bancroft 45

Ithaca 71, De Soto 54

Janesville Parker 75, New Glarus 47

Kaukauna 72, Oshkosh West 63

Kimberly 105, Fond du Lac 65

Laconia 61, Mayville 53

Lakeside Lutheran 63, Markesan 27

Little Chute 42, Clintonville 30

Luxemburg-Casco 51, Fox Valley Lutheran 40

Marquette University 67, Germantown 65

Mauston 55, Adams-Friendship 38

Medford Area 87, Antigo 51

Merrill 60, Marshfield 59

Mosinee 78, Tomahawk 30

Muskego 76, Waukesha North 62

New London 92, Lakeland 75

Oak Creek 67, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 41

Pewaukee 79, New Berlin West 42

Phillips 60, Assumption 57

Reedsville 76, Manitowoc Lutheran 68

Rhinelander 70, Wausau East 43

River Valley 48, Platteville 43

Roncalli 58, Chilton 49

Seneca 65, Weston 28

Seymour 63, Pulaski 53

Sheboygan Area Luth. 93, Random Lake 31

Somerset 56, Stanley-Boyd 47

South Milwaukee 47, Brown Deer 42

Spring Valley 50, Alma/Pepin 29

Stockbridge 79, Marion 27

The Prairie School 62, University School of Milwaukee 51

Union Grove 69, Wilmot Union 55

Wauzeka-Steuben 51, North Crawford 48

West Allis Central 89, Greendale 54

Westosha Central 68, Badger 42

Weyauwega-Fremont 49, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 38

Whitefish Bay 44, West Bend West 39

Wisconsin Dells 66, Wautoma 63

Wisconsin Lutheran 99, Waterford 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ashwaubenon vs. Sheboygan North, ccd.

Clinton vs. McFarland, ccd.

De Pere vs. Green Bay Southwest, ccd.

Drummond vs. Northwood, ppd.

Eau Claire Memorial vs. Rice Lake, ppd.

Elmwood/Plum City vs. Ellsworth, ccd.

Kenosha Bradford vs. Kenosha Tremper, ppd.

Lakeside Lutheran vs. Elkhorn Area, ccd.

Necedah vs. Independence, ccd.

Oak Creek vs. Racine Horlick, ccd.

Oneida Nation vs. Bowler, ppd.

Racine Park vs. Racine Case, ppd.

Spencer vs. Gilman, ccd.

Spooner vs. Cameron, ppd.

Stratford vs. Neillsville, ppd.

Turtle Lake vs. Frederic, ppd.

Western Wisconsin Co-Op vs. Whitnall, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Amherst 64, Weyauwega-Fremont 17

Appleton East 72, Appleton West 45

Arrowhead 69, Catholic Memorial 40

Auburndale 79, Abbotsford 35

Black Hawk 69, Monticello 28

Blair-Taylor 58, Whitehall 51

Brillion 54, New Holstein 47

Brookfield Central 65, West Allis Nathan Hale 35

Brookfield East 50, Wauwatosa West 41

Cedarburg 55, Homestead 43

Coleman 46, Suring 33

De Pere 75, Seymour 34

De Soto 40, Ithaca 18

Dominican 51, Racine St. Catherine’s 27

Durand 57, Mondovi 31

Edgewood 72, Janesville Craig 67

Ellsworth 63, Baldwin-Woodville 55

Fall Creek 55, Altoona 42

Fall River 47, Pardeeville 46

Freedom 64, Oconto Falls 15

Germantown 77, Milwaukee DSHA 74

Grafton 85, West Bend East 81

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42, Gillett 41

Greenfield 65, Milwaukee Lutheran 36

Hamilton 58, Menomonee Falls 47

Hortonville 65, Freedom 64

Iola-Scandinavia 55, Nekoosa 32

Kaukauna 62, Oshkosh West 39

Kettle Moraine 48, Wauwatosa West 35

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74, Berlin 39

Kewaskum 68, Ripon 49

Kimberly 70, Fond du Lac 17

Lake Mills 79, Cambridge 43

Lancaster 52, River Valley 30

Lincoln 48, Gilmanton 22

Martin Luther 77, Shoreland Lutheran 34

Melrose-Mindoro 71, Augusta 46

Neenah 65, Appleton North 38

Oconomowoc 58, Waukesha South 38

Parkview 31, Williams Bay 28

Pewaukee 57, New Berlin West 44

Phillips 60, Assumption 57

Pius XI Catholic 73, New Berlin Eisenhower 67

Platteville 84, Richland Center 49

Prairie Farm 53, Colfax 33

Prescott 66, Somerset 59

Randolph 91, Cambria-Friesland 27

Rio 54, Princeton/Green Lake 52

Riverdale 58, Boscobel 43

Roncalli 54, Kiel 48

Shullsburg 48, Highland 42

South Milwaukee 71, Brown Deer 32

Stratford 44, Prentice 20

Union Grove 71, Wilmot Union 45

Waterloo 65, Johnson Creek 23

Watertown 38, Lake Country Lutheran 28

Waukesha North 43, Muskego 36

Waupun 57, Plymouth 37

Wausau West 64, D.C. Everest 47

Wauwatosa East 62, The Prairie School 29

West De Pere 61, Menasha 34

Whitefish Bay 40, West Bend West 33

Winneconne 46, Campbellsport 33

Wisconsin Lutheran 63, Whitnall 31

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 65, Stevens Point 61

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 65, Shiocton 34

Xavier 74, New London 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beloit Memorial vs. Madison La Follette, ccd.

Butternut vs. Bayfield, ppd.

Cadott vs. Osseo-Fairchild, ccd.

Crivitz vs. Niagara, ppd.

Cudahy vs. Shorewood, ppd.

Drummond vs. Washburn, ccd.

Eau Claire North vs. Chippewa Falls, ccd.

Janesville Craig vs. Verona Area, ccd.

Kenosha Tremper vs. Kenosha Bradford, ppd.

Lake Holcombe vs. Shell Lake, ccd.

Mellen vs. Mercer, ppd.

Northwestern vs. Osceola, ccd.

Northwood vs. New Auburn, ccd.

Potosi vs. River Ridge, ppd.

Poynette vs. Belleville, ccd.

Rib Lake vs. Edgar, ppd.

Sheboygan Falls vs. Chilton, ccd.

Webster vs. Bruce, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

