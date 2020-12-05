Weyauwega-Fremont hustles by Wisconsin Valley Lutheran in victory 49-38
Weyauwega-Fremont operated on Mosinee Wisconsin Valley Lutheran and removed any chance of victory with a 49-38 procedure in Wisconsin boys basketball on December 4.
Too close for comfort: D.C. Everest boys edge Wausau West 62-57
A tight-knit tilt turned in D.C. Everest’s direction just enough to squeeze past Wausau West 62-57 for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on December 4.
The start wasn’t the problem for Wausau West, who began with a 25-20 edge over Everest through the end of the first half.
A half tie at 47-47 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Auburndale imposes its will on Abbotsford 69-40
Auburndale dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 69-40 victory over Abbotsford in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup. .
Merrill nets nifty win over Marshfield 60-59
Merrill posted a tight 60-59 win over Marshfield at Merrill High on December 4 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.
Taking on water: Wausau West girls sink Everest 64-47
Playing with a winning hand, Wausau West trumped Schofield D C Everest 64-47 during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.
Mosinee overwhelms Tomahawk 78-30
Tomahawk had no answers as Mosinee roared to a 78-30 victory during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.
Marshfield Columbus Catholic takes a toll on Owen-Withee 69-56
Marshfield Columbus Catholic proved to be a bridge too far for Owen-Withee to cross in Friday’s 69-56 in Wisconsin boys basketball on December 4.
Blowout: Rhinelander puts together statement win over Wausau East 70-43
Rhinelander looked superb in their matchup with Wausau East with a 70-43 victory on December 4 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.
Rhinelander registered a 52-28 advantage at half over Wausau East.
The Hodags drew first blood by forging a 29-17 margin over the Lumberjacks after the first half.
Stratford controls the action and Prentice in 44-20 victory
Stratford played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Prentice during a 44-20 beating on December 4 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.
The Tigers registered a 44-20 advantage at intermission over the Buccaneers.
Stratford drew first blood by forging a 20-13 margin over Prentice after the first half.
