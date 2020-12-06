By Shereen Siewert

One person is dead after driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed and crashing into a building early Sunday in Sauk County, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials say they took a 911 call at about 9:30 a.m. reporting a structure fire in Rock Springs. When crews responded, they discovered a vehicle crashed into the building with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by North Freedom Fire, Baraboo Fire, Reedsburg Fire and EMS, Alliant Energy, Sauk County Highway Department, Village of Rock Springs Public Works, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sauk County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

