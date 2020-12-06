Editor’s note: The Adams County Sheriff’s Department’s “Missing” poster incorrectly spells Jennessy’s last name as Dabell, but friends and family confirm the spelling as “Debell.”

By Shereen Siewert

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Dec. 3.

Jennessy A. Debell is described as 5’2″, 120 pounds. She is Hispanic.

No other descriptive information has been issued.

Anyone with information on Debell’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Department at 608-339-3304 or 877-885-9977.

