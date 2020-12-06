By Wausau Pilot & Review staff

All U.S. and state of Wisconsin flags should be flown at half-staff on Monday, Dec. 7 on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, according to a news release from Gov. Tony Evers.

The attack on the United States naval base at Pearl Harbor on the Hawaiian island of O’ahu took the lives of 2,403 Americans and injured 1,178 more.

“The attack on Pearl Harbor was a turning point not only for World War II but for our country, deeply impacting Americans across our state and nation,” Evers said, in his release. “Each year, Wisconsin remembers the bravery and sacrifice demonstrated by Americans on O’ahu that day, and honors the enduring legacy of our veterans, including the more than 5,800 World War II veterans currently living in Wisconsin, who fought to preserve and defend the freedoms and quality of life enjoyed by folks across our country today.”

Executive order #97 is effective from sunrise to sunset on Mon., Dec. 7, 2020, and can be found here.

