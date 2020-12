By Shereen Siewert

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death after a man’s body was discovered in Antigo.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Jess Wedler, of Antigo.

Wedler’s body was discovered lying near a sidewalk at Fifth Avenue and Morse Street.

Police say there are no indications of foul play and the community is not in danger. The Langlade County Medical Examiner has not yet determined how Wedler died.

No additional information was immediately released.

Like this: Like Loading...