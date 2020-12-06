Every week now through Dec. 31, parents can stop by the Marathon County Public Library’s Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, and pick up an activity kit and picture book related to the Letter of the Week (A, B, C, etc.) for their preschooler! Activity kits and books can be acquired by calling the branch and making an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup. A new letter and activity will be offered each week. Free. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

The Phyllis Donner Aquarium at the Marathon County Public Library is turning 8 years old, and kids can celebrate by picking up an aquarium-themed Grab & Go kit from the library, 300 N. First St., Wausau, between Dec. 7-18! Each kit will contain supplies for making a craft octopus, and will contain a link to view an octopus story time online. Free. Please limit one kit per child. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Photo courtesy MCPL.

Wildlife photographer, writer and adventurer John Van Barriger will give a virtual talk on shooting wildlife photos (and show pictures!) and talk about his lifetime of outdoor adventures on Dec. 8 from 7-8:30 p.m. The talk will be live streamed on YouTube. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230. To attend the talk, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8EPS1wGtMs.

The library and Extension Marathon County will offer virtual classes on caring for winter plants like poinsettias, Christmas cactus and Christmas trees on Dec. 10 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and on Dec. 14 from 2-3 p.m. Both classes will be conducted via the Zoom app. Attendees can attend the session virtually via webcam or by phone. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, visit https://cutt.ly/ygHPVk9.

Just in time for the annual Christmas Bird Count, kids can stop by the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City, to pick up their own kit to make a crafty bird’s nest at home! The kit will be available from Dec. 14-18. Free. Limit one kit per child. For more info or to make an appointment to get a kit via curbside pickup, call 715-443-2775.

Children can learn about the science and physics of snowballs by picking up a Grab & Go kit from Dec. 14-18 at the Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. Also included in the kit will be supplies to make a snowball shooter, as well as a link to view a special snowman story time online! Free. Limit one kit per child. Call 715-687-4420 for more info or to make an appointment to get a kit via curbside pickup.

Kids can celebrate winter by creating their own origami snowman with a simple Grab & Go kit provided by the Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens. Kits will be available from Dec. 14-18, and will contain all the paper and instructions needed for the project. Free. Limit one kit per child. For more info or to make an appointment to get a kit via curbside pickup, call 715-257-7292.

The Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, will offer a free Grab & Go craft kit for kids from Dec. 14-18! Each kit will contain supplies to make a soft, fuzzy and colorful pipe cleaner snake! Limit one kit per child. For more info or to make an appointment to get a kit via curbside pickup, call 715-359-6208.

From Dec. 14-18, the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, will offer a Grab & Go kit for younger kids that’s part craft, part game! Each kit contains supplies and instructions for making a penguin that kids can “feed” to practice number, letters, shapes and colors! Free. Limit one kit per child. For more info or to make an appointment to get a kit via curbside pickup, call 715-693-2144.

Lisa Leitermann, executive director of the Humane Society of Marathon County, will talk about services offered by the HSMC and how the nonprofit has adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic on Dec. 15 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., via the GoToMeeting app. Attend the talk by visiting https://cutt.ly/Yhlevzn. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

The library and Colossal Fossils will offer a free, fun and educational online class on clothing and accessories during the Ice Age on Dec. 15 from 4-5 p.m. via the Zoom app. Visit https://cutt.ly/Pd5KeAT to register. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

