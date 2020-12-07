By Shereen Siewert

Wausau Fire Department officials confirm a water rescue operation is underway Monday in Wausau on the Wisconsin River.

Crews responded at about 1:15 p.m. to a report of a person floating in the water after falling from the Bridge Street Bridge. Few details have been officially released but a witness tells Wausau Pilot & Review a woman jumped from the bridge and landed in the water, but officials have not yet confirmed the gender of the victim.

As of 1:30 p.m. an airboat entered the water at Gilbert Park. Multiple rescue crews are at the scene.

Multiple crews are staging around the scene on the northeast side of the river. Crews at the scene report finding one person in the water. The victim’s condition is not immediately available.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

Suicide prevention resources

Courtesy of Healthline:

Death by suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in the United States, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The foundation estimates approximately 45,000 Americans die by suicide each year — that’s an average of 123 suicides per day. These numbers, however, are thought to be much higher.

Despite the high rate of death by suicide among Americans, roughly 40 percent of people with a mental health condition don’t receive medical attention, estimates a 2014 review. Researchers found that stigma is one of the leading reasons why people don’t seek help.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, know you’re not alone and help is out there. Below is a resource guide that includes hotlines, online forums, and other methods of support.

When people are having thoughts of harming themselves, suicide prevention hotlines can make all the difference. Crisis hotlines help millions of people every year and offer the option to speak with trained volunteers and counselors, either via phone or text message.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of more than 150 local crisis centers. It offers free and confidential emotional support around the clock to those experiencing a suicidal crisis.

Contact information:

Crisis Text Line

The Crisis Text Line is a free text messaging resource offering 24/7 support to anyone in crisis. Since August 2013, more than 79 million text messages have been exchanged.

Contact information:

Text HOME to 741741 (24/7)

https://www.crisistextline.org/

The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project offers crisis intervention and suicide prevention to LGBTQ youth through its hotline, chat feature, text feature, and online support center.

Contact information:

866-488-7386 (24/7)

Text START to 678678. (Mon-Fri 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST/12 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST)

TrevorCHAT (instant messaging, available seven

days a week 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST/12 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST)

days a week 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST/12 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST) https://www.thetrevorproject.org/

The Veterans Crisis Line

The Veterans Crisis Line is a free, confidential resource staffed by qualified responders from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Anyone can call, chat, or text — even those not registered or enrolled with the VA.

Contact information:

800-273-8255 and press 1 (24/7)

Text 838255 (24/7)

Online chat: www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/chat (24/7)

Support for those who are deaf or hard of

hearing: 800-799-4889

hearing: 800-799-4889 www.veteranscrisisline.net

SAMHSA’s National Helpline (Substance Abuse)

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) national helpline offers confidential treatment referrals in both English and Spanish to people struggling with mental health conditions, substance use disorders, or both. In the first quarter of 2018, the helpline received more than 68,000 calls every month.

Contact information:

