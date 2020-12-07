By Shereen Siewert

No one was injured and no animals were harmed when a barn in Spencer burned to the ground early Monday.

Crews were called at about 7:10 a.m. Monday for a mutual aid request from Clark County. The barn was engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the property, near Rock Creek Road.

Spencer is in the southwest corner of Marathon County and borders Clark County.

The barn was used for storage, officials said. Three fire departments worked to extinguish the blaze.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

