Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Shawn and Jessica Gray announce the birth of their son Luca Calum, born at 7:54 p.m. Nov. 29, 2020. Luca weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Faiteng Yang and Jenny Xiong announce the birth of their son Ian Shong, born at 1:56 p.m. Dec. 1, 2020. Ian weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

Derek and Lindsey Krautkramer announce the birth of their son Otto Kane, born at 5:38 p.m. Dec. 2, 2020. Otto weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

