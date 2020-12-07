

Carol Simon

Carol J. Simon, 86, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Renaissance Assisted Living under the care of Aspirus Hospice.

She was born in Dixon, Illinois, on Feb. 19, 1934, to the late Ivan and Marie (Miller) Wakeley. On Sept. 4, 1955, she married Louis E. (Lou) Simon in Dixon, Illinois. He preceded her death on June 12, 2008.

Carol graduated from Swedish American Hospital School of Nursing in Rockford, Illinois, on Sept. 8, 1955, and was a nurse for 59 years. A photograph of her surrounded by fellow nursing students graces the walls of the Swedish American Hospital museum. She was incredibly proud of her nursing career, especially the last 15 years spent as a psychiatric nurse at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon.

Carol charmed everyone she met. Some of her favorite things were elephants, stargazing, shopping and rocks. Her favorite painting depicting a herd of elephants was prominently displayed to offer comfort to her during her final days. She did not hesitate to contact her family at 2 a.m. to look at an active meteor shower. She loved to shop – having the ability to find an amazing bargain every time she ventured out. Later in life, Goodwill became one of her favorite haunts, visiting on a nearly daily basis searching for treasure, often successfully. Her beloved rock collection has residence in both Wisconsin and Illinois. Painting her fingernails with her extensive nail polish collection (often painting every nail a different color, hunting for the perfect shade) was a favorite pastime.

Carol is survived by her children, Marta (Dave) Humblet, Mark (Cyndi) Simon, and Matt (and girlfriend Julie Mott), and three grandchildren, Gabriella (Ella) Humblet, Marina (Mari) Humblet, and Kyra Simon. Also surviving is one sister, Mary Drew, as well as by her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her siblings, Charlene (Wakeley) Moore, Gerald Wakeley, and Roger Wakeley. She was also preceded by her nephews Scott and Randy Wakeley.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carol’s cremains will be interred at Oakwood Cemetery next to Lou in Dixon, Illinois, at a later date.

Carol battled heart failure for many years. She would have never achieved the longevity or quality of life that she enjoyed to nearly the end of her life, without the exceptional care given by Dr. Elvis Peter, Diane Joyce NP, the team at the Marshfield Clinic Heart Failure Program, Dr. Pablo Abrego, Dr. David Polomis, Heidi Heise NP and the entire Marshfield Clinic Wound Care Staff at Weston.

The family would like to thank the staff at Renaissance Assisted Living and Aspirus Hospice for the compassionate care that she was provided over the last days of her life. Marta would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her co-workers at the VA Clinic in Wausau and a special thank you to her veteran patients that offered support and understanding over the last few months of Carol’s life.

From both Carol and Marta, thank you Dave.

Myron “Mike” Wynne

Myron “Mike” P. Wynne, 81, of Weston passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home in Weston, Wisconsin, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services.

He was born on May 26, 1939, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, son of the late Myron Wynne, Sr., and Irene (LaFave) Wynne. On June 21, 1981, he married Elizabeth “Becky” Lake in Wausau. Mike worked as a truck driver for most of his life, retiring from Wausau Chemical in 2002, after 34 years of driving for them. He had also worked at Dale’s Weston Lanes.

He enjoyed taking trips to visit relatives in North Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas. One highlight of his travels was visiting his daughter April when she was stationed in Germany. Mike and Becky loved bowling together in various leagues over the years, and they enjoyed teaching their children to bowl from an early age.

Survivors include his wife Becky Wynne of Weston; his children, Tracy Wynne of Fargo, North Dakota, Tony (Wanita) Wynne of Morehead, Minnesota, Patrick (Amber) Wynne of Marathon City, Debbie (Gino) Palomino, Washington, Dora (Allen) Eastham of Spokane, Washington, April (Gary) Allender of Columbus, Georgia, Tricia Wynne of Weston, Anthony Lake, and Christopher Lake, both of Weston; stepson, Richard Zahrt of Schofield; 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his brother, Delbert (Cheryl) Wynne of Grand Forks, North Dakota; his sisters, Marlene (Gary) Barton of Wichita, Kansas, Diane Watland of Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Beverly (Dennis) Ashley of Neenah, Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Leonard and Richard Wynne, two sons, Timothy and Tommy Wynne, and two grandsons.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court in Weston. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park on Wednesday at 1 p.m. You may leave messages and condolences for his family at brainardfuneral.com.

Norman Winterhoff

Norman E. Winterhoff passed away on Nov. 30 after an extended illness at Colonial Manor in Wausau, Wisconsin, of COVID-19.

Norm was born in Ashville, Ohio, in 1922 to the late Rev. E.H.E Winterhoff and his wife, Stella (Rasmussen). He was the second born of four children. He was preceded in death by his brothers Ernest and Robert.

Norm is a graduate of Wittenberg University and Hammond School of Theology in Springfield, Ohio in 1953. He was ordained June 7, 1953, in St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Rocky Ridge, Ohio, by his father, Rev. E.H.E Winterhoff, and the president of the Michigan District American Lutheran Church, Dr. Norman A. Menter.

Pastor Norm served in the military service for 22 years. Three years were spent as an enlisted man in the U.S. Army during World War II and 19 years in the USN Chaplaincy, 1953-1972. He retired with the rank of Commander at Great Lakes Naval Training Center on September 1, 1972, where he was assistant director of the chaplain’s department. If you were to ask Norm about his military experience, and where he was, he would answer, “I have been all over the world.” After Joan and Norm were married in 1965, he was aboard the USS Currituck off Vietnam. Joan also spent two years with him in Keflavik, Iceland. Other tours had been in the Pacific and European areas.

Fifty-five years ago, Norm married Joan Heberlein of Portage, Wisconsin, whom he met in the U.S. Navy, where she was a Navy nurse.

After Norm retired from the military service, he and Joan moved to Eagle River, Wisconsin. He became employed in Minocqua as an Associate Pastor at Calvary Lutheran Church. They moved to Wausau, Wisconsin, in 1979 where he became the Visitation Pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church with the Rev. Ken Melby. He fully retired in 1990.

Norm was an avid golfer, enjoyed yard work, walking his canine companions, Torey, Peppe and Bene, and sports of all kinds, both as a spectator and player (where able). The Ohio State Buckeyes were a favorite.

Norm is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joan. He is also survived by his sister Joy (Vaughan) Dresbach of Circleville, Ohio, whom he loved dearly.

Norm has many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and several “great” grand-nieces and nephews who reside throughout the country. Joan would like to acknowledge their niece Jan and nephew David; niece Julie and nephew Rob; and grandniece ‘Kate,” for their love and presence throughout the years.

Joan would also like to acknowledge one special nurse, Joyce, who provided for Norm on his last days with loving and compassionate comfort to both Norm and Joan. She was a gifted caregiver.

“You Go Girl” was a favorite expression to all who cared. They are all heroes indeed.

Funeral services will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic for family only. Joan requests all memorials be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 Adams St. Family and friends may go to www.brainardfuneral.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

God’s mercy and grace abound! Thank you Rev. Dr. Niveen Sarras and the volunteer ministers of Immanuel Lutheran Church for your presence and support.

Dorothy Noack

Dorothy Noack, 99, Wausau, formerly of Seymour, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Wausau Manor.

She was born Oct. 3, 1921, in Seymour, daughter of the late Henry and Meta (Rusch) Butter. On Oct. 12, 1940, she married Gerhardt ‘Bud” Noack at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Seymour. He preceded her in death.

Dorothy was a homemaker and was a member of the Ladies Aid at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour. She also babysat her grandchildren and gave her entire family unconditional love through good times and bad times.

After Dorothy and Bud sold their farm in Seymour and they moved to their retirement home in Howard. They enjoyed several trips out West, including to California to see relatives. Dorothy lived in Wausau since March of 2018. She was with Jeff’s family and care givers for 20 months. After her health started to decline, she moved to Wausau Manor. Our Dorothy gave it her best until COVID-19 took her home to see Bud and Marvin and all the rest of the family in heaven. Thank you to all the staff at Wausau Manor and Dr. Nanette Hayek for all the care given to Dorothy.

Survivors include her children, Jeff (Mary Kay) Noack, Wausau, Carole (Pat) Chaudoir, DePere; grandchildren, Laurel Noack, Heidi (Kevin Mattke) Chaudoir, Kerry (Matt), Cindy Chaudoir; great grandchildren, Karli and Jayna Chaudoir; step-grandson, Taylor Mattke, sisters, Marjorie Raether, Audrey Druckrey; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Gerhardt ‘Bud” Noack, her son, Marvin Noack, her brother, Robert Butter, her parents, her sisters-in-law, Hazel Noack, Elsie Schultze, Adeline Butter; brothers-in-law, Arthur Noack, James Santkuyl, Ken Raether and Melvin Druckrey; niece, Cathy Butter; nephews, Tom Santkuyl, Dale Druckrey, Terry Druckrey.

Private graveside services will be held at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Rev. Jennifer Fite will officiate. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Michael McGivern

Michael A. McGivern, 82, Wausau, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Rennes Health and Rehab, Weston.

He was born Nov. 10, 1938, in Stratford, son of the late Andrew and Julia (Drewek) McGivern. On Dec. 3, 1955, he married the love of his life, Diana “Jane” Mitchell at St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque, Iowa. She preceded him in death Oct. 11, 2020.

Michael was the co-founder and president of McGivern Masonry Inc. from 1986 until his retirement in 2000. He was very proud of all the projects he was involved in throughout the years with his son Ron. He was a lifetime member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers, Local #6, Wisconsin. He was a longtime member of Holy Name Parish. Michael enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, trout fishing, and was always there to help his children when needed. Mike and Jane also enjoyed traveling and went on several bus tours with friends. They visited places including Branson, New York City, Las Vegas, Orlando, California, Hawaii and Nicaragua.

Michael is survived by four children, Vernon (Sheila) McGivern, Wausau, Ronald (Candice) McGivern, Hatley, Ed (Cindy) McGivern, Marathon, Kathy (Clemente Luquez) McGivern, Wausau; grandchildren, Bianca (Torey) Boettcher, Jered (Julie) McGivern, Megan (Ryan) Ullenbrauck, Jenna McGivern, Mallory McGivern, Joshua McGivern, Michael Luquez, Kamila Luquez; great grandchildren, Keegan and Maxwell McGivern, Tanner and Mason Ullenbrauck. Michael is also survived by one sister, Mary Kirstein and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, and wife, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Jerry (Julie) McGivern, Bill (Joan) McGivern, Pat (Joan) McGivern, and Jane (Don) Stroetz.

With the current state of COVID restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date, when an appropriate public gathering may be held to honor both Michael and Diana.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Dale Sutton

Dale Arlan Sutton was born Jan. 10, 1939, in Marshfield, Wisconsin, to the late Wallace Sutton and Ilo Belle (Kickland) Sutton. He grew up on a small dairy farm in Arpin, Wisconsin, and attended Maple Grove School for eight years, a one-room school in the township of Arpin. He then attended high school in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Dale enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1958 and served a tour in Germany.

Dale worked at various jobs in the Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau area, and was self-employed for many years. Dale was a great lover of nature and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his youth and as a young man. He spent time in California, Florida and Chicago and loved to walk in the local parks in the Wausau area. He lived in Wausau for the past 40 years.

He is survived by his siblings, Lillian (Charles – deceased) Lundberg, Carolyn (Art – deceased) Palosaari, Sharon (Merle) Owens, Elaine Sutton, Ralph (Barb) Sutton, Barbara Paris, and David (Rebecca – deceased) Sutton. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Arland Sutton.

He is also survived by many loving cousins, and the Jensen family who lived next door who were treated as family.

He adored his siblings and was such a loving brother and uncle to his many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who fondly referred to him as Uncle Duckie, who could quack like a real duck and always delighted them.

A private family graveside service will be held.

In memory of Dale, light a candle and say a prayer.

Dorothy Albrect

Dorothy A. Albrecht of Mosinee passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2020, at Aspirus Hospital. She was born to the late Herbert and Alvina (Maciaz) Bloedel on Oct. 7, 1939, in Wausau, Wisconsin.

In 1957, she graduated from D.C. Everest High School. She then married her loving husband Allan Albrecht on June 4, 1960, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Wausau, together they celebrated 58 years.

She worked at Drott Manufacturing prior to raising her daughters and later as the secretary at Wesley United Methodist Church and for Wausau Machine & Technology.

Dorothy had a heart of a gold. She was always putting everyone first and everyone was always welcome in her home. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, reading and spending time with her friends playing cards and Bridge. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by, two daughters, Lynn (Peter) Zastrow and Sara (Dan) Maras, four grandchildren; Logan, Mikayla, Morgan and Mya. Sister-in-law Sandy Bloedel, Sister-in-law Donna (Felix) Skarda. Nieces and nephews; Krissy, Kellie, Kevin, Nicole and Nathan.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, David Bloedel.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1101 Elm St., Wausau. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., with Rev. Ethan Larson officiating. Burial will be at Restlawn Mausoleum immediately following. Services will be livestreamed through the church.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the caring staff at Acorn Hill, who loved her like family. They would also like to thank the kind and caring team from Aspirus.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at HonorOne.com.

We will be following COVID-19 guidelines, so please wear your mask and respect social distancing.

Mary Schalk

Mary Jane Schalk, 71, of Schofield passed away Nov. 30, 2020, at Wausau Hopsital.

A memorial will be held in the summer of 2021; the exact date and place to be announced.

She had been employed at The West Bend Co. for over 25 years.

Surviving are her children Andy and Alexandria (Bryan Watson); six grandchildren, six brothers, four sisters and other very special relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Schalk; parents, Bernard and Lois (Knight) Polzin; and brother, Jim Polzin.

Mark Schmidt

Mark Vernon Schmidt, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at home in Shepley, Wisconsin. He was born on July 31, 1960, in Wausau, Wisconsin, son of the late Vernon and Mary (Koeller) Schmidt.

Mark graduated from Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School in 1978. Mark was a resident of Shepley, Wisconsin, his entire life. Mark was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wittenberg, Wisconsin. Mark was a hard-working man his entire life. He helped run his Dad and Mom’s farm, tapping maple trees and worked as a master window assembler at Kolbe & Kolbe in Wausau, Wisconsin, until the time of his death.

Mark enjoyed traveling, especially visiting his brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Sue in Sierra Vista, Arizona, and he was looking forward to his first cruise with his sister and brother in law, Karen and Mike. He also enjoyed spending time with family. Mark loved making everyone in his family happy and never wanted the children to go without a gift at Christmas. He enjoyed playing cards and he was a HUGE fan of Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers. He volunteered many seasons at Lambeau Field serving concessions and watching the “Gunslinger” play.

Mark is survived by four siblings: Pam Schmidt of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin; Daniel (Sue) Schmidt of Sierra Vista, Arizona; Karen (Mike) Van Dyn Hoven of Briarton, Wisconsin, and Patti (Joe) Massey of Plover, Wisconsin. Six nieces and nephews: Goddaughter Meghann (Lee Aprill) Sweeney, Jennifer (Wade) Schram, Laura (David) Mindykowski, Nathan (Jamie) Van Dyn Hoven, Jacob Van Dyn Hoven and Paige (Kyle Backman) Diedrick. Ten great-nieces and nephews: Christian Sweeney, Carter Aprill, Tyler Weller, Goddaughter Ashley (Ryan Milanowski) Weller, Jacob Schram, Kaylee Schram, David Mindykowski Jr., Blake Van Dyn Hoven, Tucker Van Dyn Hoven and Amelia Van Dyn Hoven, aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Vernon and Mary (Koeller) Schmidt and grandparents: John and Helen Schmidt, Raymond Koeller and Don and Hazel Brown.

A private family funeral will be held and burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Wittenberg.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

