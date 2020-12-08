Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear Editor,

Hurrah for the folks who put the Christmas Tree in the State of Wisconsin Capital.

Hopefully our elected officials can remember it is our State Capital not theirs and that they work for us the residents of Wisconsin not some political party or special interest group and that we are One Nation Under God.

Jim Eberhardy, Weston

Like this: Like Loading...