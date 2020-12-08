Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the federal government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Blood Center of Northcentral WI: Donate Blood. During the donation process, only one pint of blood is drawn. People in need may not live without it. Need healthy donors without any cold symptoms. Call 715 -842- 0761 first to make an appointment.

Red Cross: Virtual Mental Health Professionals for Support after Disasters. Calling all licensed mental health professionals! Join the Disaster Mental Health Team volunteers following disasters. Give coping and recovery tips or lend a listening ear. This position is almost 100 percent virtual. Contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Write Notes to Elderly to encourage them at the Holidays. Just a simple note will brighten someone’s time of isolation during this holiday season. Contact Erin at the ADRC-CW for more information at 715-261-6070.

Salvation Army Bell Ringing. Spread cheer and help raise money that goes right back into our community. Contact Colleen at 715-845-4272 or visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/wausau/bell-ringing.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital: Face Mask Donations. If you have facemasks you are not using (if you are a company with health grade masks) or if you are making masks for the public, contact Cathy at 715-212-6916.

Looking for Homemade Card Donations for Hospice Patients. Heartland Hospice is looking for any scrapbookers who enjoy making homemade cards and are looking to donate Sympathy, Thinking of You, Anniversary cards, and blank cards. Contact Amanda at 715-344-4541 or at Amanda.cottrell@hcr-manorcare.com.

More Donation Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

