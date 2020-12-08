Edgar nets nifty win over Mosinee 58-49

A tight-knit tilt turned in Edgar’s direction just enough to squeeze past Mosinee 58-49 in Wisconsin boys basketball action on December 7.

Edgar hustles by Stratford in victory 59-49

Edgar dumped Stratford 59-49 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 7.

Edgar’s shooting darted to a 59-49 lead over Stratford at the half.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 15-15 duel in the first half.

Close Encounter: Athens nips Nekoosa 51-48

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Athens to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Nekoosa 51-48 during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

Spencer girls pocket narrow victory over Wausau Newman Catholic 52-47

Spencer wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 52-47 victory over Wausau Newman Catholic in Wisconsin girls basketball on December 7.

Wausau Newman Catholic’s convoy passes Marathon City Marathon 70-55

Wausau Newman Catholic dumped Marathon City Marathon 70-55 for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on December 7.

The Fighting Cardinals kept a 50-48 halftime margin at the Red Raiders’ expense.

The first half gave the Fighting Cardinals a 34-27 lead over the Red Raiders.

Madison Edgewood controls the action and Fort Atkinson in affair 72-41

Madison Edgewood controlled the action to earn a strong 72-41 win against Fort Atkinson in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 7.

Bonduel controls the action and Wittenberg-Birnamwood 65-41

Bonduel opened up the throttle and roared all over Wittenberg-Birnamwood in a 65-41 decision in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 7.

Our local sports coverage is made possible by readers like you. Become a Wausau Pilot & Review member for as little as $10 per month here and become a high school sports MVP today!

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.

Like this: Like Loading...