MARSHFIELD– Aspirus Clinic – Marshfield invites everyone to take a virtual tour of the new clinic by visiting aspirus.org/marshfield.

Located within Founder’s Square in downtown Marshfield, the new primary care clinic opened Dec. 1 at 146 N. Central Ave.

The clinic’s physician assistants, Laura Burns and Katelyn Frankwick specialize in family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics. The 2,500 square-foot clinic includes four exam rooms and offers on-site laboratory and X-ray services.

