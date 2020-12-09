WAUSAU –The 24th annual Festival of Trees raised $109,000 to support end-of-life care for patients and families in the Wausau area, the Aspirus Health Foundation announced recently.

This year’s event was held virtually because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so glad that we were able to still have this important community event in some way. Our goal was $150,000,” said Kim Smerda, fund development specialist. “We are grateful for the support of businesses, individuals and volunteers who helped make this community fundraising event a success, and we could not do it without them.”

Additionally, Jim Kryshak Jewelers partnered with Aspirus to design an exclusive Festival of Trees bracelet, with $20 of each bracelet sold going to Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. You can purchase it online, https://www.jimkryshakshop.com/, or at the store for $45 until they sell out.

Donations can be sent to the Aspirus Health Foundation, 425 Pine Ridge Blvd., Wausau, WI 54401 or online at www.aspirus.org/foundation.

To see videos and photos of items during the Aspirus Festival of Trees, visit the bidpal.net/wausaufot or visit the Aspirus Health Foundation Festival of Trees YouTube Channel.

Like this: Like Loading...