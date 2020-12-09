Boys basketball: Wausau West nips Wausau East in scare 50-43

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Wausau West nabbed it to nudge past Wausau East 50-43 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 8.

A half tie at 35-35 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Warriors drew first blood by forging a 28-20 margin over the Lumberjacks after the first half.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood rains down on Bonduel 73-60

Wittenberg-Birnamwood collected a 73-60 victory over Bonduel in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

Athens earns narrow win over Phillips 52-49

Tuesday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Athens passed in a 52-49 victory at Phillips’ expense during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.

Gresham escapes Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 48-43

Gresham knocked off Mosinee Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 48-43 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 8.

Stevens Point’s speedy start jolts Merrill 75-55

Stevens Point dominated from start to finish in a resounding 75-55 win over Merrill in Wisconsin boys basketball on December 8.

Stevens Point’s shooting struck to a 59-36 lead over Merrill at the half.

The first half gave Stevens Point a 45-25 lead over Merrill.

Everest boys earn narrow win over Marshfield 55-52

Schofield D C Everest poked just enough holes in Marshfield’s defense to garner a taut 55-52 victory in Wisconsin boys basketball action on December 8. .

Schofield D C Everest darted over Marshfield when the fourth half began 55-52.

The Evergreens jumped in front of the Tigers 54-52 to begin the second half.

Rosholt overpowers Stevens Point Pacelli in thorough beating 59-34

The power was OK for Rosholt, but it was shut off for Stevens Point Pacelli during Tuesday’s 59-34 thumping in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

D.C. Everest sews up Marshfield 48-43 in girls basketball action

A sigh of relief filled the air in D C Everest’s locker room after Tuesday’s 48-43 win against Marshfield during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

Medford puts an offensive onslaught on Auburndale 66-41

Medford’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Auburndale 66-41 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

Nerve-racking affair ends with Rosholt on top of Stevens Point Pacelli 60-54

Rosholt’s David Copperfield imitation was just good enough to mesmerize Stevens Point Pacelli in a 60-54 victory at Rosholt High on December 8 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

The Hornets moved in front of the Cardinals 60-54 to begin the second half.

Marathon City Marathon cancels check from Rhinelander 66-52

Marathon City Marathon grabbed a 66-52 victory at the expense of Rhinelander on December 8 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.

Marathon City Marathon kept a 58-50 intermission margin at Rhinelander’s expense.

The first half gave the Red Raiders an 18-8 lead over the Hodags.

Stratford pours it on Marathon City Marathon 54-31

Stratford controlled the action to earn a strong 54-31 win against Marathon City Marathon in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

The Tigers registered a 54-31 advantage at halftime over the Red Raiders.

Stratford drew first blood by forging a 27-17 margin over Marathon City Marathon after the first half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.

Scores from around the state:

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Albany 56, Juda 52

Almond-Bancroft 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 53

Altoona 73, Prescott 58

Appleton North 66, Oshkosh North 65

Athens 52, Phillips 49

Beaver Dam 80, Janesville Craig 64

Brillion 50, Valders 49

Brookfield East 84, Brookfield Central 79

Bruce 73, Birchwood 50

Burlington 79, Wilmot Union 66

Cameron 69, Grantsburg 58

Cashton 79, Hillsboro 45

Cassville 60, Benton 49

Cedar Grove-Belgium 68, Random Lake 46

Central Wisconsin Christian 74, Valley Christian 43

Clear Lake 61, Cadott 32

Cochrane-Fountain City 62, Augusta 46

Coleman 60, Niagara 12

D.C. Everest 55, Marshfield 52, OT

Darlington 68, Southwestern 48

De Pere 64, Seymour 63

Durand 59, Mondovi 55

Edgewood 70, Portage 51

Elk Mound 62, Spring Valley 54

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 62, Hilbert 45

Fennimore 58, Boscobel 44

Fox Valley Lutheran 65, Wrightstown 63

Gilmanton 69, New Auburn 36

Grafton 69, Homestead 64

Gresham Community 48, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 43

Hamilton 71, Germantown 43

Hortonville 70, Fond du Lac 60

Howards Grove 70, Manitowoc Lutheran 61

Iola-Scandinavia 58, Menominee Indian 39

Janesville Parker 77, Palmyra-Eagle 64

Kaukauna 86, Appleton East 70

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60, Martin Luther 50

Kewaunee 58, Algoma 38

Kiel 51, Chilton 41

Kimberly 70, Oshkosh West 54

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 60, Brookfield Academy 56

Laconia 60, Berlin 50

Lake Country Lutheran 81, Heritage Christian 43

Lake Mills 82, Cambridge 54

Lancaster 59, Argyle 36

Living Word Lutheran 68, Saint Francis 60

Lourdes Academy 82, Dodgeland 53

Luxemburg-Casco 69, Denmark 62

Marathon 66, Rhinelander 52

Markesan 68, Montello 41

Marquette University 82, West Allis Nathan Hale 68

Mauston 75, Wautoma 67

Medford Area 66, Auburndale 41

Melrose-Mindoro 75, Whitehall 46

Mercer 53, Butternut 37

Mineral Point 86, Riverdale 30

Monticello 72, Black Hawk 47

Neenah 85, Appleton West 41

New Berlin West 68, Greenfield 59

Nicolet 83, Port Washington 53

Owen-Withee 65, Abbotsford 45

Pewaukee 87, New Berlin Eisenhower 61

Racine St. Catherine’s 78, Racine Lutheran 41

Rice Lake 74, Spooner 30

Rio 54, Princeton/Green Lake 44

Roncalli 64, New Holstein 41

Rosholt 60, Pacelli 54

Royall 56, Wonewoc-Center 44

Saint Croix Central 90, Ellsworth 45

Saint Thomas Aquinas 50, Gillett 42

Sauk Prairie 42, Reedsburg Area 35

Shiocton 82, Amherst 50

Somerset 76, Colfax 44

Southern Door 43, Oconto 41

St. Mary Catholic 113, Ozaukee 80

Stevens Point 75, Merrill 55

The Prairie School 69, Catholic Central 17

Tomah 77, Baraboo 41

Tomahawk 49, Rib Lake 42

Viroqua 70, De Soto 32

Waterford 52, Union Grove 35

Wausau West 50, Wausau East 43

Wauwatosa East 73, Menomonee Falls 70

Wauwatosa West 70, Mukwonago 64

Webster 50, Unity 40

West Bend East 46, Slinger 43

West Bend West 81, Hartford Union 67

Whitefish Bay 76, Cedarburg 56

Williams Bay 92, Parkview 88

Winter 65, Cornell 47

Wisconsin Lutheran 70, West Allis Central 65

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 73, Bonduel 60

Wonewoc-Center 51, Royall 24

Xavier 66, New London 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brookwood vs. Bangor, ppd.

Green Bay West vs. Shawano, ccd.

Independence vs. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, ccd.

Kenosha Tremper vs. Racine Horlick, ccd.

Lena vs. Wausaukee, ccd.

Mayville vs. Columbus, ccd.

Mosinee vs. Stratford, ccd.

Phelps vs. Three Lakes, ppd.

Pittsville vs. Tri-County, ppd.

Racine Case vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, ppd.

Randolph vs. Cambria-Friesland, ppd.

South Milwaukee vs. Whitnall, ppd.

Westosha Central vs. Delavan-Darien, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Albany 71, Palmyra-Eagle 48

Altoona 49, Tomah 40

Appleton East 64, Kaukauna 30

Auburndale 71, Edgar 39

Beaver Dam 60, Oak Creek 31

Belmont 36, River Valley 33

Berlin 60, Campbellsport 25

Brodhead 63, Big Foot 23

Brookfield Central 58, Brookfield East 56

Cashton 79, Viroqua 39

Catholic Memorial 59, Wauwatosa West 44

Cedarburg 50, Whitefish Bay 43

Central Wisconsin Christian 49, Wautoma 37

Clear Lake 58, Clayton 32

Clintonville 53, Denmark 42

D.C. Everest 48, Marshfield 43

Dominican 56, Saint Thomas More 28

Drummond 48, Butternut 34

Eau Claire North 70, Menomonie 66, OT

Edgerton 64, Cambridge 50

Fall River 56, Cambria-Friesland 53

Germantown 92, Hamilton 45

Gilmanton 56, New Auburn 41

Grafton 53, Homestead 51

Greendale 54, Pius XI Catholic 49

Hilbert 58, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 25

Hillsboro 49, Kickapoo 38

Hortonville 73, Fond du Lac 27

Hudson 68, Ellsworth 30

Hurley 64, Solon Springs 41

Iola-Scandinavia 57, Menominee Indian 37

Jefferson 44, Turner 41

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 44, Winneconne 31

Kimberly 74, Oshkosh West 29

Laconia 66, Omro 47

Lake Country Lutheran 63, Heritage Christian 10

Lake Mills 66, Columbus 34

Laona-Wabeno 56, Elcho 21

Loyal 71, Granton 22

Manawa 70, Marion 12

Markesan 60, Montello 36

Marshall 70, New Glarus 42

Martin Luther 78, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 37

Menomonee Falls 52, Wauwatosa East 48

Milwaukee DSHA 74, West Allis Nathan Hale 28

Mineral Point 49, Cuba City 47

New Berlin Eisenhower 49, Pewaukee 47

New Berlin West 66, Greenfield 46

Nicolet 67, Port Washington 24

Northwestern 74, Spooner 30

Pittsville 30, Tri-County 25

Plymouth 55, Ripon 45

Prentice 58, Abbotsford 47

Racine Lutheran 68, Racine St. Catherine’s 41

Random Lake 49, Cedar Grove-Belgium 48

Regis 57, Fall Creek 55, OT

Rhinelander 63, Shawano 23

Rosholt 59, Pacelli 34

Slinger 58, West Bend East 39

South Milwaukee 68, Whitnall 22

St. Marys Springs 59, Mayville 45

Stockbridge 51, Chilton 29

Stratford 54, Marathon 31

Union Grove 57, Waterford 14

Waupaca 51, Luxemburg-Casco 49

Waupun 59, Kewaskum 26

Wauzeka-Steuben 57, Boscobel 51

West Bend West 57, Hartford Union 46

West De Pere 73, Xavier 64

Whitewater 67, East Troy 45

Wilmot Union 73, Burlington 44

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 79, Lomira 22

Winter 65, Cornell 47

Wisconsin Lutheran 95, West Allis Central 9

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 66, Menasha 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appleton West vs. Neenah, ccd.

Elk Mound vs. Somerset, ccd.

Lakeside Lutheran vs. DeForest, ccd.

Milwaukee Bradley Tech vs. Milwaukee Carmen Northwest, ccd.

Milwaukee North vs. Milwaukee Bradley Tech, ccd.

Milwaukee Obama SCTE vs. Milwaukee Madison, ccd.

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan vs. Milwaukee Golda Meir, ccd.

Milwaukee Vincent vs. Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon, ccd.

Northland Pines vs. Medford Area, ppd.

Oak Creek vs. Kenosha Bradford, ppd.

Solon Springs vs. Mellen, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

