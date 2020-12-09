Boys basketball: Wausau West nips Wausau East in scare 50-43
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Wausau West nabbed it to nudge past Wausau East 50-43 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 8.
A half tie at 35-35 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Warriors drew first blood by forging a 28-20 margin over the Lumberjacks after the first half.
Wittenberg-Birnamwood rains down on Bonduel 73-60
Wittenberg-Birnamwood collected a 73-60 victory over Bonduel in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.
Athens earns narrow win over Phillips 52-49
Tuesday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Athens passed in a 52-49 victory at Phillips’ expense during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.
Gresham escapes Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 48-43
Gresham knocked off Mosinee Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 48-43 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 8.
Stevens Point’s speedy start jolts Merrill 75-55
Stevens Point dominated from start to finish in a resounding 75-55 win over Merrill in Wisconsin boys basketball on December 8.
Stevens Point’s shooting struck to a 59-36 lead over Merrill at the half.
The first half gave Stevens Point a 45-25 lead over Merrill.
Everest boys earn narrow win over Marshfield 55-52
Schofield D C Everest poked just enough holes in Marshfield’s defense to garner a taut 55-52 victory in Wisconsin boys basketball action on December 8. .
Schofield D C Everest darted over Marshfield when the fourth half began 55-52.
The Evergreens jumped in front of the Tigers 54-52 to begin the second half.
Rosholt overpowers Stevens Point Pacelli in thorough beating 59-34
The power was OK for Rosholt, but it was shut off for Stevens Point Pacelli during Tuesday’s 59-34 thumping in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.
D.C. Everest sews up Marshfield 48-43 in girls basketball action
A sigh of relief filled the air in D C Everest’s locker room after Tuesday’s 48-43 win against Marshfield during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.
Medford puts an offensive onslaught on Auburndale 66-41
Medford’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Auburndale 66-41 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Rosholt on top of Stevens Point Pacelli 60-54
Rosholt’s David Copperfield imitation was just good enough to mesmerize Stevens Point Pacelli in a 60-54 victory at Rosholt High on December 8 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.
The Hornets moved in front of the Cardinals 60-54 to begin the second half.
Marathon City Marathon cancels check from Rhinelander 66-52
Marathon City Marathon grabbed a 66-52 victory at the expense of Rhinelander on December 8 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.
Marathon City Marathon kept a 58-50 intermission margin at Rhinelander’s expense.
The first half gave the Red Raiders an 18-8 lead over the Hodags.
Stratford pours it on Marathon City Marathon 54-31
Stratford controlled the action to earn a strong 54-31 win against Marathon City Marathon in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.
The Tigers registered a 54-31 advantage at halftime over the Red Raiders.
Stratford drew first blood by forging a 27-17 margin over Marathon City Marathon after the first half.
Scores from around the state:
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Albany 56, Juda 52
Almond-Bancroft 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 53
Altoona 73, Prescott 58
Appleton North 66, Oshkosh North 65
Athens 52, Phillips 49
Beaver Dam 80, Janesville Craig 64
Brillion 50, Valders 49
Brookfield East 84, Brookfield Central 79
Bruce 73, Birchwood 50
Burlington 79, Wilmot Union 66
Cameron 69, Grantsburg 58
Cashton 79, Hillsboro 45
Cassville 60, Benton 49
Cedar Grove-Belgium 68, Random Lake 46
Central Wisconsin Christian 74, Valley Christian 43
Clear Lake 61, Cadott 32
Cochrane-Fountain City 62, Augusta 46
Coleman 60, Niagara 12
D.C. Everest 55, Marshfield 52, OT
Darlington 68, Southwestern 48
De Pere 64, Seymour 63
Durand 59, Mondovi 55
Edgewood 70, Portage 51
Elk Mound 62, Spring Valley 54
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 62, Hilbert 45
Fennimore 58, Boscobel 44
Fox Valley Lutheran 65, Wrightstown 63
Gilmanton 69, New Auburn 36
Grafton 69, Homestead 64
Gresham Community 48, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 43
Hamilton 71, Germantown 43
Hortonville 70, Fond du Lac 60
Howards Grove 70, Manitowoc Lutheran 61
Iola-Scandinavia 58, Menominee Indian 39
Janesville Parker 77, Palmyra-Eagle 64
Kaukauna 86, Appleton East 70
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60, Martin Luther 50
Kewaunee 58, Algoma 38
Kiel 51, Chilton 41
Kimberly 70, Oshkosh West 54
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 60, Brookfield Academy 56
Laconia 60, Berlin 50
Lake Country Lutheran 81, Heritage Christian 43
Lake Mills 82, Cambridge 54
Lancaster 59, Argyle 36
Living Word Lutheran 68, Saint Francis 60
Lourdes Academy 82, Dodgeland 53
Luxemburg-Casco 69, Denmark 62
Marathon 66, Rhinelander 52
Markesan 68, Montello 41
Marquette University 82, West Allis Nathan Hale 68
Mauston 75, Wautoma 67
Medford Area 66, Auburndale 41
Melrose-Mindoro 75, Whitehall 46
Mercer 53, Butternut 37
Mineral Point 86, Riverdale 30
Monticello 72, Black Hawk 47
Neenah 85, Appleton West 41
New Berlin West 68, Greenfield 59
Nicolet 83, Port Washington 53
Owen-Withee 65, Abbotsford 45
Pewaukee 87, New Berlin Eisenhower 61
Racine St. Catherine’s 78, Racine Lutheran 41
Rice Lake 74, Spooner 30
Rio 54, Princeton/Green Lake 44
Roncalli 64, New Holstein 41
Rosholt 60, Pacelli 54
Royall 56, Wonewoc-Center 44
Saint Croix Central 90, Ellsworth 45
Saint Thomas Aquinas 50, Gillett 42
Sauk Prairie 42, Reedsburg Area 35
Shiocton 82, Amherst 50
Somerset 76, Colfax 44
Southern Door 43, Oconto 41
St. Mary Catholic 113, Ozaukee 80
Stevens Point 75, Merrill 55
The Prairie School 69, Catholic Central 17
Tomah 77, Baraboo 41
Tomahawk 49, Rib Lake 42
Viroqua 70, De Soto 32
Waterford 52, Union Grove 35
Wausau West 50, Wausau East 43
Wauwatosa East 73, Menomonee Falls 70
Wauwatosa West 70, Mukwonago 64
Webster 50, Unity 40
West Bend East 46, Slinger 43
West Bend West 81, Hartford Union 67
Whitefish Bay 76, Cedarburg 56
Williams Bay 92, Parkview 88
Winter 65, Cornell 47
Wisconsin Lutheran 70, West Allis Central 65
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 73, Bonduel 60
Wonewoc-Center 51, Royall 24
Xavier 66, New London 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brookwood vs. Bangor, ppd.
Green Bay West vs. Shawano, ccd.
Independence vs. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, ccd.
Kenosha Tremper vs. Racine Horlick, ccd.
Lena vs. Wausaukee, ccd.
Mayville vs. Columbus, ccd.
Mosinee vs. Stratford, ccd.
Phelps vs. Three Lakes, ppd.
Pittsville vs. Tri-County, ppd.
Racine Case vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, ppd.
Randolph vs. Cambria-Friesland, ppd.
South Milwaukee vs. Whitnall, ppd.
Westosha Central vs. Delavan-Darien, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Albany 71, Palmyra-Eagle 48
Altoona 49, Tomah 40
Appleton East 64, Kaukauna 30
Auburndale 71, Edgar 39
Beaver Dam 60, Oak Creek 31
Belmont 36, River Valley 33
Berlin 60, Campbellsport 25
Brodhead 63, Big Foot 23
Brookfield Central 58, Brookfield East 56
Cashton 79, Viroqua 39
Catholic Memorial 59, Wauwatosa West 44
Cedarburg 50, Whitefish Bay 43
Central Wisconsin Christian 49, Wautoma 37
Clear Lake 58, Clayton 32
Clintonville 53, Denmark 42
D.C. Everest 48, Marshfield 43
Dominican 56, Saint Thomas More 28
Drummond 48, Butternut 34
Eau Claire North 70, Menomonie 66, OT
Edgerton 64, Cambridge 50
Fall River 56, Cambria-Friesland 53
Germantown 92, Hamilton 45
Gilmanton 56, New Auburn 41
Grafton 53, Homestead 51
Greendale 54, Pius XI Catholic 49
Hilbert 58, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 25
Hillsboro 49, Kickapoo 38
Hortonville 73, Fond du Lac 27
Hudson 68, Ellsworth 30
Hurley 64, Solon Springs 41
Iola-Scandinavia 57, Menominee Indian 37
Jefferson 44, Turner 41
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 44, Winneconne 31
Kimberly 74, Oshkosh West 29
Laconia 66, Omro 47
Lake Country Lutheran 63, Heritage Christian 10
Lake Mills 66, Columbus 34
Laona-Wabeno 56, Elcho 21
Loyal 71, Granton 22
Manawa 70, Marion 12
Markesan 60, Montello 36
Marshall 70, New Glarus 42
Martin Luther 78, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 37
Menomonee Falls 52, Wauwatosa East 48
Milwaukee DSHA 74, West Allis Nathan Hale 28
Mineral Point 49, Cuba City 47
New Berlin Eisenhower 49, Pewaukee 47
New Berlin West 66, Greenfield 46
Nicolet 67, Port Washington 24
Northwestern 74, Spooner 30
Pittsville 30, Tri-County 25
Plymouth 55, Ripon 45
Prentice 58, Abbotsford 47
Racine Lutheran 68, Racine St. Catherine’s 41
Random Lake 49, Cedar Grove-Belgium 48
Regis 57, Fall Creek 55, OT
Rhinelander 63, Shawano 23
Rosholt 59, Pacelli 34
Slinger 58, West Bend East 39
South Milwaukee 68, Whitnall 22
St. Marys Springs 59, Mayville 45
Stockbridge 51, Chilton 29
Stratford 54, Marathon 31
Union Grove 57, Waterford 14
Waupaca 51, Luxemburg-Casco 49
Waupun 59, Kewaskum 26
Wauzeka-Steuben 57, Boscobel 51
West Bend West 57, Hartford Union 46
West De Pere 73, Xavier 64
Whitewater 67, East Troy 45
Wilmot Union 73, Burlington 44
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 79, Lomira 22
Winter 65, Cornell 47
Wisconsin Lutheran 95, West Allis Central 9
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 66, Menasha 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Appleton West vs. Neenah, ccd.
Elk Mound vs. Somerset, ccd.
Lakeside Lutheran vs. DeForest, ccd.
Milwaukee Bradley Tech vs. Milwaukee Carmen Northwest, ccd.
Milwaukee North vs. Milwaukee Bradley Tech, ccd.
Milwaukee Obama SCTE vs. Milwaukee Madison, ccd.
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan vs. Milwaukee Golda Meir, ccd.
Milwaukee Vincent vs. Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon, ccd.
Northland Pines vs. Medford Area, ppd.
Oak Creek vs. Kenosha Bradford, ppd.
Solon Springs vs. Mellen, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/