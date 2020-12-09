WAUSAU — Out of the Woods Theatre will livestream its final production of 2020, “Every Christmas Story Ever Told,” Dec. 17-19.

Livestreaming the show will help ensure audiences can stay safe during the pandemic by watching the performances from the comfort of their own homes. The performances will be as follows:

Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 18, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19, 7 p.m.

Livestream passes for the performances can only be purchased online at https://ootwt.booktix.com.

Written by Michael Carleton, James Fitzgerald and John K. Alvarez, “Every Christmas Story Ever Told” is – essentially – a slew of classic Christmas shows and carols all rolled into one and laced with wit and humour.

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told” is the first production of Out of the Woods Theatre’s third season.

Their spring show, “Disenchanted!,” is tentative, depending on how the pandemic plays out over the next few months.

Their summer shows, however, are already set at the Monk Botanical Gardens with “Marian, Or the True Tale of Robin Hood” scheduled for June 17-19, the return of “Alice in the Gardens” July 24, and “Twelfth Night & A Midsummer Night’s Dream for Shakespeare in the Gardens” on Aug. 12-14.

